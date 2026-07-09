Heating Up: LeBron James Next Team Market on Kalshi Sees Miami Surge

South Beach, feeling the heat. LeBron James’ free agency saga continues and Kalshi’s board continues to shift with the Miami Heat back in contention to land him following the most recent reports.

After falling below 10% on July 5th on LeBron's next team market on Kalshi, Miami has surged to 22%, its highest level since LeBron announced his departure from the Los Angeles Lakers on June 30.

LeBron James Next Team - Kalshi

Cleveland Cavaliers 46%

Miami Heat 22%

Golden State Warriors 18%

At the 22% price for Miami, trading $10 offers $33.09 if he joins the Heat. The Cleveland Cavaliers remain the favorites at 46% and offer $10.93 if he returns.

What’s changed

While Cleveland still tops the board, Miami jumped ahead of the Golden State Warriors with its plan of signing LeBron and attempting to trade for Anthony Davis facing several hurdles. The main one being that the Washington Wizards reportedly have no interest in trading AD after acquiring him in February.

Thickening the smoke to Miami even further, well-known Miami sports insider Ethan Skolnick reported that the Heat are open to giving Bronny James a two-way contract to continue his development.

ESPN NBA Insider Brian Windhorst delivered one of the strongest signals yet, pointing towards Miami, saying that Cleveland and the Heat were in a category of their own.

“I do think that Cleveland and Miami are in their own category–To this day he repeats Miami Heat mantras–When I listen to him and watch him play and hear him talk, you feel the Miami Heat apart of his basketball DNA.”

Cleveland remains the team to beat

Despite the spike for Miami, Cleveland remains the top option and the team to beat per NBA insider Marc Stein, who started that narrative this week.

“The way it was laid out to me repeatedly is that more and more, these other teams see Cleveland as the scenario to beat because if you want LeBron, you’re going to have to convince him your situation is better than Cleveland's because Cleveland offers the storybook ending.”

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