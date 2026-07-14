Why The Eagles Are So Excited About Rookie Tackle Markel Bell

Markel Bell is taking the switch to right tackle in stride.

The Philadelphia Eagles are teaching Bell how to play right tackle in his rookie season, grooming him as a long term successor to lane Johnson. Bell played left tackle throughout his college career at the University of Miami and Holmes Community College, so learning right tackle is a complete 180.

This isn't Andre Dillard level, even if the comments toward learning it bring back bad memories.

"I'm right handed. You give me a pencil, you tell me to write with my left," Bell said to Eagles On SI with a laugh. "It's different man. But I'm getting it. I'm getting it, and I'm going to be ready for whenever my name is called."

What the Eagles like about Bell is that positive attitude he brings to new challenges. Bell didn't play right tackle at Miami, and was dominant on the left side.

When the Eagles told him he was going to learn right tackle, Bell was ready for the challenge. And it's been a challenge.

"Just switching everything in your brain,' Bell said. "That right handed stagger in your stance while your're learning the play calls as well. Somethings I'm on the left (tackle), sometimes I'm on the right.

"I just gotta be mentally there. It's not too taxing at all."

Learning from Lane Johnson

Bell has taken some advice from Lane Johnson since making the switch over from left tackle to right tackle. The Eagles have been switching Bell around, but Johnson has taken Bell under his wing since he arrived in Philadelphia.

What Johnson does on the field, Bell has been soaking it in like a sponge.

"Me personally, I don't like to bother people. I let people's work speak for themselves," Bell said. "Lane Johnson, when he's there, you know he's there not by his words but by his actions.

"I plan on doing the same thing, and that's my recipe. That's how I'm leading up to this point inn my career. When he works, the work speaks for itself."

Playing with Jalen Hurts

Bell grew up idolizing Hurts and Johnson, so playing with them was already a full-circle moment. When Bell got the first-team reps this spring, blocking for Hurts -- that's when things hit.

"His story is very unique," Bell said. "There's a guy who has faced adversity and took it head on and dealt with what he could. I think that speaks to me, a testament to my journey as well."

Bell couldn't hone his massive 6-9 frame as he was developing into his body. he quit basketball to pursue football, and was passed over by several FCS schools. Bell enrolled at Holmes Community College and remained there until the right offer came along.

In came Miami, two years after Bell enrolled in Holmes Community College. Like Hurts, Bell was overlooked, but could look up to him as someone who made it.

When Bell took the field with Hurts, it was a full circle moment.

"Just playing with the cards that I've been dealt," Bell said. "I'm not looking at the other person and saying, 'I wish I had that.' No. Do what you need to do with the cards you have been dealt with."

Bell's attitude towards football and how he handles a challenge is part of the culture the Eagles have built under Nick Sirianni. He is already fitting in.