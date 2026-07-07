3 Concerning Questions Facing Lane Johnson, Markel Bell, and Eagles T Position

The Philadlephia Eagles are set at tackle -- for 2026 that is.

Jordan Mailata is one of the best left tackles in the NFL. Lane Johnson is a future Hall of Famer, and still one of the elite tackles in the game.

Mailata and Johnson are in contention for the best tackle duo in 2026 -- if not the best duo. If the Eagles offense is going to click, it's going to rely on Mailata and Johnson to anchor the offensive line.

What about behind them? What's the future of the offensive tackle position look like?

This is one of the strongest positions on the Eagles roster, but there are a lot of questions that need to be answered with this position heading into 2026. We're focusing on offensive tackle in the position-by-position series this time, asking three questions regarding the state of the position.

These are the other four positions we're asked questions in our training camp preview series, which you can check below.

Three questions at quarterback: What is Tanner McKee's future?

Three pressing questions at running back: Is Saquon Barkley back?

Three questions at wide receiver: Is there too much pressure on Makai Lemon?

Three questions at tight end: Is this the end for Dallas Goedert?

Is this Lane Johnson's final year in the NFL?

Johnson made it clear he didn't want to go out the way he went out in 2025. He couldn't give it a go for the playoffs after missing over a month with a LisFranc injury.

What about 2026? If Johnson plays at a high level, does he call it a career?

Johnson has implied he's like to play until he's 40, or as long as his body wants him to. If he did want to go out on top, he would have after Super bowl LIX.

There's reasons why Johnson shouldn't retire. When Johnson is on the field, he's still dominant.

Johnson was one of the best right tackles in the game last season, and he was on his way towards a fourth straight Pro Bowl selection and fifth consecutive All-Pro honor. He didn't allow a sack in 251 pass-blocking snaps and had a pressure rate allowed per dropback of 2.0%. His pressure rate allowed per dropback has been 2.0% or lower in four of the last five seasons, and he's allowed just one sack in his last 2,138 pass-blocking snaps.

Bottom line: Johnson is still elite.

If Johnson has a good 2026, the thoughts of retirement will creep in again -- but how much longer will Johnson want to keep playing a game he loves. His contract ends after next seaosn, and then there's two void years on his deal.

The Eagles just have to take this year-to-year. Let Johnson make that decision when he wants to.

Is Markel Bell ready to be the No. 3 tackle?

Bell is further along in his development than anyone would have thought, which is a very good sign for the Eagles.

The Eagles had Bell learning right tackle this spring, even giving him first team reps in OTAs over Fred Johnson -- who has been the swing tackle over the past few years. Bell is a natural left tackle -- and has admitted learning right tackle is like writing with your other hand -- yet is handling the position switch well.

Bell is getting every opportunity to unseat Johnson as the No. 3 tackle this summer, as the Eagles will have him at both tackle spots in his rookie season. This will come down to if the Eagles believe he is the guy that can play left tackle of Jordan Mailata gets injured, or right tackle if Lane Johnson has to miss time.

This training camp and preseason will be fun to watch Bell's development, as he's the one Eagles rookie that is showing positive signs he can play in this league (through spring practice). If Bell can beta out Johnson, there are going to be questions about his future (we'll get to that).

Bell my be contributing as soon as this season. He's the eventual successor to Johnson, but could have a bigger role on this team this year.

Can any of these young tackles the Eagles developed make the roster?

The Eagles spent all of last season stashing Day 3 draft picks and giving them time to develop under Jeff Stoutland. Sixth-round picks Myles Hinton and Cameron Williams ended up spending parts of their rookie seasons on injured reserve, with Williams the only one playing ina regular season game.

Both are buried on the depth chart, with Hinton moving inside to guard and Williams on the third team at tackle. Hollin Pierce is also on the third team, as the undrafted free agent was stashed on the practice squad all last season.

Which brings up Fred Johnson. There are questions whether Bell can take his job as the No. 3 tackle, but can any of these second-year players outplay him and jump him on the depth chart?

The educated guess is no, as neither of these three has shown the Eagles enough to move on form Johnson. The Eagles could move on from Johnson if Bell takes the No. 3 tackle job and Johnson seeks another opportunity elsewhere, but he likes Philadelphia.

Whether Fred Johnson is the No. 3 tackle or not, he's the best of the bunch amongst the backup tackles. There should be a spot for him on this team, unless Hinton, Williams, or Pierce show enough to keep around.

At this stage, the young tackles from last yera are long shots to make the roster.