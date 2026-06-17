Breakout Candidates for Every NFL Team in 2026

Who will be the newest stars across the NFL this year?

Every NFL season, there are a number of players that break out and catapult themselves into stardom, a new contract and/or solidify themselves as a key member of their squad. In 2025, then-Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd played his way into second-team All-Pro honors and a new contract with the Panthers, while Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba earned Offensive Player of the Year honors, won the Super Bowl and emerged as one of the best receivers in the game.

With OTAs and mandatory minicamps now almost complete, here’s a look at one player or more from every team that could be in for a breakout season.

Arizona Cardinals: WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Last year’s breakout star on the Cardinals was Michael Wilson, who finished 2025 strong with his first 1,000-yard receiving campaign. How about Wilson’s counterpart, Marvin Harrison Jr., becoming the team’s next breakout player in ’26? The 2024 No. 4 pick and son of Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison was expected to quickly become one of the best receivers in the game, but his career has begun slower than anticipated in part because of a sophomore campaign riddled with drops , injuries and perhaps an offense his dad was not fond of . The quarterback situation in Arizona might not be ideal , but with Harrison healthier in 2026, his route-running abilities and Mike LaFleur taking over the offense, he could potentially be in for his first 1,000-yard season.

Atlanta Falcons: S Xavier Watts

The Falcons have formed one of the best safety duos between second-team All-Pro Jessie Bates III and second-year stud Xavier Watts. Watts was one of several revelations on the Falcons’ defense in ’25, tallying 96 total tackles, five interceptions and 11 pass breakups as a rookie, including two picks against MVP-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford. Watts is simply a ball hawk, as evidenced by him ranking 12th among 224 qualified defensive backs in ball hawk rate (28.2%) according to Next Gen Stats. He finished fourth in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, and is poised to build off that performance in his second year in Jeff Ulbrich’s scheme.

PICKED! Xavier Watts with his 2nd of the game 🙌



After review it was determined he stepped out before scoring.



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Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/g22mq5NDq2 — NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2025

Baltimore Ravens: S Malaki Starks

Safety Malaki Starks had a nice rookie season for the Ravens in 2025, but could be on the way to an even better sophomore campaign as defensive-minded coach Jesse Minter takes over the team.

While Starks is learning a new scheme for the second season in a row, playing under Minter should be beneficial for the young pro. Minter got the most out of his players in Los Angeles, coaching a secondary that outside of Derwin James featured two fifth-round picks and 33-year-old Tony Jefferson after he spent 2023 in retirement in the Ravens scouting department, as the Chargers’ defense finished sixth in EPA per play and fifth in passing yards allowed. Minter can be trusted to do the same with Starks’s skill set, and so long as he overthinks less in ’26 , Starks should begin playing closer to his standard going forward.

“How I played last season was O.K., but it’s not the standard I set for myself,” Starks said last month, via Ravens.com . “I know I can play at a higher level. There were plays I should’ve made and didn’t. This season, I’m expecting to make them.”

Buffalo Bills: TE Jackson Hawes

Jackson Hawes caught just 16 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie in 2025, but when he got his opportunities, he proved impactful for the Bills’ offense—particularly when Josh Allen began improvising and extending plays. Among tight ends that ran at least 100 routes in 2025, Hawes finished sixth in the league in yards per route run and had an 84.2% catch rate. He’s a blocker first and has to compete for targets with two other good tight ends in Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid, but his stout blocking should lead to more playing time and tapping into more of his potential as a pass catcher.

Carolina Panthers: WR Jalen Coker, OLB Nic Scourton

All rise, “ Coke heads .”

Could Jalen Coker finally be in for a larger role after his 134-yard performance against the Rams in the playoffs? The Panthers are clearly invested in him after re-signing him on a three-year, $35 million extension this month. Coker has dealt with injuries and the Panthers also have Xavier Legette and rookie Chris Brazzell III outside of Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan, but Coker has proven reliable—he has yet to drop a pass— and earned a greater role with the team.

On the defensive side of the ball, Nic Scourton will look to build off a rookie season that saw him tally five sacks. The 2025 second-round pick could certainly see his production increase as the Panthers’ defense upgraded around him with the additions of Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd. The Panthers are looking to improve their pass rush after recording just 30 sacks, tied for 28th. Scourton has been focused on boosting his pass-rush skills this offseason, telling reporters recently that he’s been working with several trainers, including on his feet and hands.

Chicago Bears: WR Luther Burden III

If Ben Johnson is already buying stock in Luther Burden III , chances are, so should everyone else. Burden emerged as a blossoming target for the Bears late in his rookie season, highlighted by his 138-yard performance against the 49ers in prime time in Week 17. With DJ Moore now in Buffalo, Burden’s role is set to increase in 2026.

“Just how he’s approached his offseason,” Johnson said of buying stock in Burden. “It’s been electric, that showed up yesterday. He had numerous explosive plays. I loved how in Phase 2, he was finishing every single rep that he took. … He’s in a really good spot.”

Cincinnati Bengals: Edge Shemar Stewart

Second-year edge Shemar Stewart is a natural candidate to take steps forward in his sophomore campaign. After a rookie season filled with contract drama and injuries, which saw Stewart record just one sack, Stewart has improved his diet and has a greater understanding of the playbook and his role within the defense.

“Last year I would go out there and I’m saying, ‘I somewhat know what I need to do, but I’m not 100% sure,” Stewart said last month. “And then I go out there and I overthink. Then I don’t make a play. Then it’s just a whole lot of things because I’m just too up in here.”

A little less than a year ago, Shemar Stewart was taking shots at the front office and going AWOL from mandatory minicamp.



Now?



"Not having all that on my shoulders is just making me feel more calm, more peaceful and more prepared."https://t.co/iPW9HeRLS1 — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) May 26, 2026

Cleveland Browns: TE Harold Fannin Jr., DT Mason Graham

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. emerged as the clear weapon of choice on a Browns team devoid of playmakers a season ago. Fannin caught 72 passes for 731 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie on a team that went through three starting quarterbacks. Fannin will have to compete with new Browns pass catchers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion for targets in 2026, but should continue to be the team’s primary option at tight end after they parted ways with longtime Brown David Njoku this offseason.

Another member of the 2025 rookie class that could take steps forward is defensive tackle Mason Graham, the No. 5 pick last year. Graham had a nice, though not flashy, rookie season for the Browns, notching 49 total tackles and 0.5 sacks while finishing 20th among defensive tackles in pass rush win rate.

Dallas Cowboys: Edge Donovan Ezeiruaku, LB DeMarvion Overshown

The Cowboys made a number of external additions to their defense over the past year to bolster the unit, but they’re also looking to get better through developing the pieces they already have on their squad. This includes Donovan Ezeiruaku and DeMarvion Overshown.

Ezeiruaku is entering his second season. He played about 55% of the snaps as a rookie while starting nine of 17 games and tallied two sacks and one forced fumble, but has a real chance to flash more of his skill set under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Overshown, meanwhile, has been hampered by injuries over his first three seasons, but effective when on the field. In 2024, he notched five sacks, one interception and a forced fumble over 13 games, the kind of playmaking that could be further unlocked so long as he stays healthy.

Denver Broncos: WR Pat Bryant

The Broncos’ receiver room is more crowded after trading for Jaylen Waddle this offseason, but that doesn’t mean Pat Bryant can’t step up and prove to be Denver’s WR3. The 2025 third-round pick caught 31 passes for 378 yards and a touchdown in 15 games as a rookie. He has recently received heavy praise from coach Sean Payton during OTAs , adding to the momentum heading into his sophomore campaign.

“He’s a quick study, he gets it real fast,” Payton said. “One of his great skill sets is his run-after-the-catch, because his feet stay on the ground when he catches it. He’s got strong hands in traffic. He’s having a good stretch here. He’s healthy. He knows exactly what to do, and there’s a confidence about him. The maturity. You wouldn’t feel like he’s a second-year player if you didn’t know it."

Detroit Lions: WR Isaac TeSlaa

The Lions’ offense is crowded with playmakers from receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams to running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta, but one player that could make a case for a greater role is Isaac TeSlaa, the team’s No. 3 receiver. The 2025 third-round pick caught just 16 passes for 239 yards and six touchdowns, but made some of the most impressive catches we saw all season. At 6'4", TeSlaa is a tall target, making him an ideal option for contested catches and in the red zone. After all, there’s a reason nearly 38% of his receptions went for touchdowns.

All 16 Isaac Teslaa NFL catches.pic.twitter.com/kuMquXxM4R — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) May 19, 2026

Green Bay Packers: WR Matthew Golden, RB MarShawn Lloyd

With the Packers moving on from Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks this offseason, Matthew Golden is an obvious candidate to take on a larger role in. The Packers still have Jayden Reed and Christian Watson, but there is plenty of room for Golden to receive a greater share of targets. Golden did save his best game as a rookie for the postseason, when he caught four passes for 84 yards and his first career touchdown in a wild-card loss to the Bears.

“That’s just scratching the surface of what I can do,” Golden said earlier this month of his playoff performance. “There’s a lot in there, and I know it. I’m excited for the opportunities that are gonna come this year.”

Elsewhere on offense, MarShawn Lloyd could be in for a more significant role if he can stay healthy—which has been a challenge for him through his first two NFL seasons. Josh Jacobs was recently arrested on five charges , though he was released from custody and back with the Packers in OTAs. With Emanuel Wilson leaving for Seattle, however, there is room for Lloyd to emerge.

Houston Texans: WR Jayden Higgins, WR Jaylin Noel

The Iowa State duo of Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel is due for a greater role in the Texans’ offense next season as complementary pieces to Nico Collins. With Christian Kirk leaving for the 49ers and Tank Dell still returning from a serious leg injury, Higgins and Noel are bound to contribute more as sophomores as they continue to gain experience in the offense.

The 6'4" Higgins is a tall target for C.J. Stroud, and notched 525 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie. Noel, meanwhile, has 4.39-speed and was productive as a returner in Year 1, which should come in handy in 2026.

Indianapolis Colts: Edge Laiatu Latu, WR Josh Downs

General manager Chris Ballard said before the draft that he believes Laiatu Latu is on the verge of a breakout season. Latu recorded 8.5 sacks last season, and Ballard does think he could be the double-digit sack player they’ve been seeking in Indy.

With the Colts trading Michael Pittman Jr. to the Steelers this offseason, expect Josh Downs to see a larger share of targets this season. Downs had more than 700 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons before recording 58 receptions for 566 yards and four touchdowns in 2025.

Jacksonville Jaguars: WR/CB Travis Hunter, S Antonio Johnson

After watching Parker Washington and Devin Lloyd breakout last year, the obvious breakout candidate for the Jaguars is Travis Hunter, who missed much of his rookie season after tearing his LCL.

While Hunter’s ability to play on both sides of the ball remains a debated subject , he is simply a really talented player that should have the opportunity to contribute more in 2026. The former Heisman Trophy winner did perform well when he was on the field last season at both corner and receiver—even if not up to his predraft hype —he just needs to stay healthy going forward.

Related: Evaluating Travis Hunter’s Rookie Season With Jaguars on Both Sides of the Ball

Alongside Hunter in the secondary, Antonio Johnson became a standout last season, allowing a 49.9 passer rating in coverage according to Pro Football Reference , second-best among qualified defenders. He picked off five passes and was PFF’s No. 1 graded safety in 2025. If Johnson continues to play this way, look for him to see more time on the field and gain greater recognition across the league.

Kansas City Chiefs: OT Josh Simmons, CB Nohl Williams

Left tackle Josh Simmons started eight games for the Chiefs as a rookie in 2025, and showed promise as Patrick Mahomes’s blindside protector. Simmons notably looked toned when he spoke to reporters at mandatory minicamp, and after missing time as a rookie due to personal reasons and wrist injury, is in position to improve and become a consistent presence along the offensive line.

Another second-year Chief bound to take on a larger role is corner Nohl Williams, who impressed when on the field as a rookie as he allowed a 52.5 completion percentage and an 82.9 passer rating in coverage.

“[I’m] Way more comfortable than last year,” Williams said of playing in the Chiefs’ scheme. “The terminology is easier. It’s more ingrained into my brain. The scheme. Second year in the defense, you should catch on. You’re not studying as much.”

The Chiefs had a massive need at corner this offseason after trading Trent McDuffie and letting Jaylen Watson walk in free agency. They have filled those spots by drafting Mansoor Delane and bringing back L’Jarius Sneed, who played in Kansas City from 2020 to ’23, but there should still be room for Williams to emerge as well.

Las Vegas Raiders: RB Ashton Jeanty, WR Tre Tucker

Like the Jaguars, the Raiders’ most obvious breakout candidate is also their 2025 top-10 pick, running back Ashton Jeanty. The former Heisman Trophy runner-up was among the victims of the Raiders’ offensive line in 2025, which played a significant part in the offense ranking last in the league in EPA per play, EPA per rush and rushing yards. With an improved line and new coach Klint Kubiak, a more efficient and productive season appears in the cards for the Boise State product.

Out wide, look for Tre Tucker to take on a larger role in the offense. Tucker led the Raiders in receiving yards in 2025, recording 57 receptions for 696 yards and five touchdowns for an abysmal Raiders offense. The Raiders invested in the offensive line and quarterback positions this offseason, but not as much in their receiver room, opening the opportunity for the speedster Tucker to remain a primary target on offense. It doesn’t hurt his odds that general manager John Spytek has expressed confidence in both Tucker and the receiving core as a whole.

Los Angeles Chargers: RB Omarion Hampton

Another player set to benefit from an offensive line upgrade is Omarion Hampton, who rushed for 545 yards across nine games as a rookie. The Chargers’ offensive line was disastrous in 2025 due to injuries and personnel, and ranked 31st in run block win rate . With an improved offensive line and Mike McDaniel bringing his creative run scheme to Los Angeles, Hampton is in a much better position to succeed during his sophomore campaign. Our Conor Orr predicted that Hampton will lead the NFL in rushing yards in his 100 bold predictions for the season.

Omarion Hampton explosive runs (gain of 12+ yards) in the 2025 season. pic.twitter.com/FmQ2HdiXle — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) June 11, 2026

Los Angeles Rams: RB Blake Corum

On the theme of young running backs, Blake Corum is another potential breakout candidate at the position. Corum saw his production jump significantly in Year 2 as he carried the ball 145 times for 746 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. What’s especially encouraging about Corum is how efficiently he ran, finishing first among backs with 100 carries in EPA per rush and success rate. That is, of course, partially a result of the Sean McVay offense, which also saw teammate Kyren Williams have similar success carrying the ball at a historically efficient clip.

The biggest obstacle for Corum is opportunity, as he is the Rams’ second-string back behind Williams. The good news is Corum saw more carries toward the end of the season, recording 10-plus carries in four of the Rams’ last five games of the regular season.

Miami Dolphins: QB Malik Willis

The most obvious breakout candidate on the Dolphins is quarterback Malik Willis, who is getting his first real crack at being a starting quarterback. Willis played well in spurts over two seasons with the Packers—he completed 85.7% of his passes in 2025 while scoring five total touchdowns to no interceptions—but the question will be how he performs over the course of an entire season and with a limited supporting cast in Miami. The talent is there for Willis, and now the opportunity is too.

Minnesota Vikings: Edge Dallas Turner

Like Laiatu Latu, third-year Vikings pass rusher Dallas Turner is primed for a breakout campaign. With the Vikings trading Jonathan Greenard to the Eagles, Turner will be relied on for more production in Brian Flores’s blitz-heavy defense. He recorded eight sacks and four forced fumbles in 2025, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him reach double-digit sacks for the first time in his career.

New England Patriots: RB TreVeyon Henderson

TreVeyon Henderson was second in the pecking order in the Patriots’ backfield to Rhamondre Stevenson as a rookie, but he made the most of the opportunities he did receive, rushing for 911 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. A naturally explosive back, Henderson ranked fifth in the NFL among qualified running backs in EPA per attempt (plus-.03) and 10th in rushing yards over expected per carry, according to Next Gen Stats . While he will continue to split carries with Stevenson, it only makes sense for his role to expand in Year 2.

TreVeyon Henderson take it to the right but has nowhere to g-



TREVEYON HENDERSON 65-YARD TOUCHDOWN ‼️pic.twitter.com/aiuZDaJKck — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) December 14, 2025

New Orleans Saints: QB Tyler Shough

Tyler Shough could be this year’s breakout player on the Saints, particularly if he’s able to lead New Orleans from worst to first or worst to the playoffs in the underwhelming NFC South. Shough started nine games for the Saints in 2025, completing 67.6% of his passes for 2,384 yards, 10 touchdowns and six picks. He played well enough to lead the Saints to a four-game winning streak late in the year, and truly excite the fan base for the first time since Drew Brees called it a career. Though he did not take over as the starter until halfway through the year, Shough finished second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting, speaking to the level he played at when on the field.

New York Giants: Edge Abdul Carter

Abdul Carter already had a strong rookie season in terms of pressuring the quarterback, but look for him to break out in the sacks column in 2026. Carter finished first in quick pressures according to Next Gen Stats , tallying more than great pass rushers such as Will Anderson Jr., Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett. He also ranked fifth in pass rush win rate. He only notched four sacks, but that number is bound to increase as he heads into his sophomore campaign.

Carter is dealing with an ankle sprain he sustained during OTAs, but John Harbaugh noted the injury is not serious. He should be good to go for the regular season.

New York Jets: TE Mason Taylor

Mason Taylor was among the Jets affected by a porous passing attack a season ago, but the second-round tight end will look to be more productive in his sophomore campaign. Taylor caught 44 passes for 369 yards and a touchdown as a rookie, and will now be playing under an offensive coordinator in Frank Reich who has succeeded in utilizing the position at previous stops. Taylor will have competition from first-round rookie Kenyon Sadiq and the Jets’ other new pass catchers, but should still see opportunities to improve.

Philadelphia Eagles: LB Jihaad Campbell

Another Howie Roseman steal in the draft, Jihaad Campbell should take a leap forward in his sophomore season. Campbell started 10 games as a rookie, tallying 80 total tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. With Nakobe Dean departing for the Raiders this offseason, the path to more playing time is clear for the Alabama product.

Pittsburgh Steelers: DT Derrick Harmon

After missing the first two games of his rookie season, defensive tackle Derrick Harmon impressed along the Steelers’ defensive line, playing a pivotal role in their run defense efforts, for a unit that was notably better when he was on the field. As a pass rusher, Harmon also recorded 22 pressures and three sacks. He’ll look to build off this start under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in 2026.

San Francisco 49ers: WR Ricky Pearsall

Ricky Pearsall was on his way to a breakout last year before suffering a PCL injury that caused him to miss significant time. He was among the league’s receiving leaders through three weeks last year, recording two 100-yard receiving games before that injury. If he can stay healthy—a massive “if” for a 49ers team plagued by injuries and with an ever-looming electrical substation —he could certainly emerge as the team’s top receiving threat, even after the additions of Mike Evans, Christian Kirk and rookie De’Zhaun Stribling. Pearsall has the advantage of playing under coach Kyle Shanahan, who has long excelled at getting receivers open from Kendrick Bourne and Demarcus Robinson to All-Pros such as Julio Jones and George Kittle.

Seattle Seahawks: WR Rashid Shaheed, DT Byron Murphy

While Rashid Shaheed became well-known over the Seahawks’ Super Bowl run, particularly for his pivotal kick and punt returns, he still can take on a larger role offensively. In 2025, Shaheed recorded 59 receptions for 687 yards and two touchdowns over 18 combined games with the Saints and Seahawks. The Seahawks let a number of key players walk in free agency— including Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III —but prioritized re-signing Shaheed. As such, it’s natural to anticipate the talented speedster taking a larger role in the offense as a complementary player to Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Defensive tackle Byron Murphy II is another player seeing his stock rise after notching seven sacks during his sophomore campaign. Murphy finished 16th among defensive tackles in pass rush win rate, and saved his best performance for the final game of the season as he sacked Drake Maye twice in the Super Bowl LX win.

RASHID SHAHEED RETURNS THE KICKOFF FOR SIX



OMG pic.twitter.com/cvM8rwdXk2 — The Sports Place (@offsportsplace) January 18, 2026

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Benjamin Morrison

Corner Benjamin Morrison could be in for a larger role in the Buccaneers’ secondary after the departure of Jamel Dean. The 2025 second-round pick appeared in 10 games while starting three, and notched 26 total tackles and four pass breakups. The primary concern for Morrison will be injuries, which have plagued him thus far through college and the pros. Morrison was unable to participate in some of OTAs due to a leg injury, though the Buccaneers did not seem too worried about this ailment.

Tennessee Titans: QB Cam Ward

Cam Ward has begun creating a highlight tape that can contend with the top quarterbacks, but the key will of course be finding much greater consistency as he looks to break out in 2026. The numbers were not as pretty for Ward, who completed 59.8% of his passes for 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven picks as a rookie. He finished 36th out of 37 quarterbacks in EPA per play and success rate, and made some silly gaffes and a number of off-target throws. If he can follow a similar trajectory of improvement that Caleb Williams is currently on, moving from elite playmaking to adding more consistent quarterback play, that will go a long way. Ward, of course, does not have Ben Johnson as coach, but he does have an offensive coordinator in Brian Daboll that was involved in Josh Allen’s development into an elite signal-caller.

Coach Robert Saleh praised Ward during OTAs , calling him “fearless” and also saying, “I’ll put myself out there. I think it’s very safe to say that we’ve got a really, really, really good QB, and we’re in really good hands.”

Washington Commanders: OT Josh Conerly Jr.

Right tackle Josh Conerly Jr. appears poised for a good sophomore campaign in 2026. He struggled early during his rookie season, but improved in pass protection over the course of the season, and now should be in good shape to consistently protect Jayden Daniels. The Commanders offensive line should be one of the team’s strengths in 2026, and Conerly’s continued growth will play a key role in that.

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