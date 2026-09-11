What We Learned From Eagles Locker Room: 3 Of The Biggest Revelations

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles spent their second day on the practice field getting ready to play the Washington Commanders in Sunday’s season opener at Lincoln Financial Field. Here are three takeaways from the locker room on Thursday:

WILL HE OR WON’T HE? On Wednesday, it felt like Jonathan Greenard would play. On Thursday, Greenard cast doubt on that.

“I'm feeling solid,” said the edge rusher, one of the Eagles’ biggest offseason acquisitions. “It's not 100 (percent), but, in a pretty good spot to where I'm confident where I feel at 100.”

Greenard was listed as a limited participant in both practices this week. There’s a good chance he will be limited again on Friday.

The Eagles must think long-term with Greenard. The feeling is they want him to be 100 percent medically before sending him out there. It’s a long season and, not unlike a hamstring injury, you don’t want to risk a more serious injury if the pec strain that cost him all of training camp isn’t completely healthy.

“That's literally the game right now.,” he said. “I can feel good doing a couple reps in X, Y, Z, and then you may feel a little something, but at the same time, it's just a matter of it's a marathon. As much as I'm ready to get out there, I just gotta listen to the body, listen to the training staff, and I'll know when it's right.”

Asked if he would play Sunday, Greenard said: “That’s up to them I’m literally trying to work day-to-day. I literally am out there every second trying to just show what I can do, and it’s up to them, but I feel pretty solid.”

Starting Safety Battle Is Officially Over

Eagles safety Marcus Epps | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

STARTER NAMED. It felt like a foregone conclusion, but it became official when defensive coordinator Vic Fangio named Marcus Epps the starting safety alongside Drew Mukuba. Epps overcame a significant knee injury two years ago to get back to this point.

“It feels good just to be back at this point and make it through what I've been through the last couple years,” he said, "but I'm focused on bigger and better things, man. I'm never trying to feel like I'm patting myself on the back, or comfortable or complacent. I'm always working toward what's next and how I can get better and help the team get better.”

Epps was in a battle with Michael Carter to start, and Epps gave Carter his props.

“He really is just a hell of a ballplayer, man,” he said. “He can play safety, he can play nickel, and he can do both at a high level. I'm really glad he's on this team. Great dude. I think he's gonna contribute to this defense and helping this team win some games this year as well.”

For what it’s worth, linebacker Jihaad Campbell was asked which player in the locker room might make a good coach someday, and he said Epps.

“Out there on the field, he's really quick,” said Cooper DeJean. “He sees things fast, plays downhill really fast, and he's, he's not afraid to hit somebody. He's been great to have in our room.”

DEBUT. It will happen for Makai Lemon and Eli Stowers, but for someone else, too, who might be under the radar – long snapper Rocco Underwood.

“Just trying to focus on the things that I can do better each and every day,” said the University of Florida product, who grew up just outside Orlando. “But yeah, it's super surreal. It’s game week and knowing you're about to go play an NFL game, us super cool, and yeah, I'm super excited.”

Underwood will have family in town for the game, but even more family the following week in Nashville when the Eagles play the Titans. He is a cousin to Tennessee punter Tommy Underwood.

“If you ask (punter) Braden (Mann) and (kicker) Jake (Elliott), they think he's done a really good job as a rookie, taking it in stride and getting better as a professional each and every day, which is pretty cool to see,” said special teams coordinator Michael Clay.