Eagles Offseason Guide: Draft Picks, Free Agents, And What Comes Next

This offseason wasn't a typical one of the Philadelphia Eagles, and there still is still some work left to be done.

Philadelphia was more active in free agency than last season, signing some key free agents to help out the defense and revamped the wide receiver position. The Eagles are busy reshaping the roster and preparing for the eventual loss of A.J. Brown.

The Eagles were active in the draft, trading up to select Makai Lemon and acquiring pass rusher Jonathan Greenard. This was all on the first two days, as Philadelphia established itself as a Super Bowl contender again.

So what all did the Eagles do this offseason? What do the Eagles have left to do? Let's gave a slight recap or the offseason moves and what's next.

Free agents (on team last season)

Player Michael Carter (CB) Retained Dallas Goedert (TE) Retained Jake Elliott (K) Retained Jahan Dotson (WR) Signed with Falcons Jaelen Phillips (EDGE) Signed with Panthers Azeez Ojulari (EDGE) Signed with Falcons Reed Blankenship (S) Signed with Texans Braden Mann (P) Retained Brandon Graham (EDGE) Unsigned A'doree Jackson (CB) Unsigned Kylen Granson (TE) Signed with Titans Matt Pryor (OL) Signed with Cardinals Fred Johnson (RT) Retained AJ Dillon (RB) Signed with Panthers Nakobe Dean (LB) Signed with Raiders Ogbo Okorownkwo (EDGE) Unsigned Brett Toth (OL) Signed with 49ers Ben VanSumeren (FB) Unsigned Sam Howell (QB) Signed with Cowboys Grant Calcaterra (TE) Retained Luke Felix-Fualulo (T) Unsigned Sydney Brown (S) Traded to Falcons

Offseason additions (free agency or trade)

Player How acquired Jonathan Greenard (EDGE) Trade Marquise Brown (WR) Signed Dontayvion Wicks (WR) Trade Tariq Woolen (CB) Signed Jonathan Jones (CB) Signed Arnold Ebiketie (EDGE) Signed Andy Dalton (QB) Trade Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (EDGE) Signed Johnny Mundt (TE) Signed Stone Smartt (TE) Signed J.T. Gray (S) Signed Dameon Pierce (RB) Signed Chandler Martin (LB) Signed

Draft picks

Player Round Makai Lemon (WR) 1 Eli Stowers (TE) 2 Markel Bell (T) 3 Cole Payton (QB) 5 Micah Morris (G) 6 Cole Wisniewski (S) 7 Uar Bernard (DT) 7 Keyshawn James-Newby (EDGE) 7

What's next?

A.J. Brown trade

June 1 can't come soon enough for Eagles fans. That's the day the Eagles can trade Brown and save a significant amount of salary cap space in the process. If the Eagles trade Brown trade prior to June 1, that will cost Philadelphia $43 million in dead money (per Over the Cap). After June 1, that number significantly reduces to $16 million -- making it wiser to trade Brown then.

Philadelphia wants draft picks in 2027 and 2028, starting with a first-round pick. They are hoping to get one for 2027, but may have to settle for one in 2028. There are no set picks for any team next season since the 2027 season hasn't been played yet, making several teams viable trade candidates.

Adding a guard

The Eagles need to add more interior offensive line depth, as they only drafted one guard. Even with the selection of Micah Morris in the sixth round and the signing of Jaeden Roberts in the undrafted free agency period, the Eagles could badly use from proven depth at right guard.

Between the two draft picks and Willie Lampkin and Hollin Pierce, none of them have played a snap in a regular season NFL game. Drew Kendall is the only one who has any NFL experience, starting in the regular season finale last season and playing 64 snaps at center. He's never played guard in a regular season game.

There is a veteran guard available the Eagles would be wise to pursue.

Find a safety

Perhaps the Eagles are content with what they have at safety, but they could add a veteran or trade for a player in the coming months. Andrew Mukuba is one of the starters and Marcus Epps is slotted to be the other.

The loss of Reed Blankenship was crucial, leaving a void opposite Mukuba. Michael Carter could compete with Epps for the job -- and Cooper DeJean will play safety in a base defense (which is used less than 10% of the time).

Seventh-round pick Cole Wisniewski could be in the mix with a good summer. The Eagles still should look into a trade for a proven player, but they don't value spending money on a safety as much as the other positions.