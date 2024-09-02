Falcons Urged to Sign Another Starting CB
The Atlanta Falcons shored up edge rusher and safety with veteran additions during the preseason. But Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department again argued the team should make one more add on defense.
On September 2, Bleacher Report named veteran cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon the top player the Falcons should "add now."
"One weak spot on Atlanta's starting lineup is at cornerback opposite A.J. Terrell as Mike Hughes, who was a backup for the majority of last season, is currently projected to hold down that role," wrote BR.
"Adding Witherspoon would at least give the defense another option. He served as the Rams' top corner in 2023 and had good ball production with three interceptions to go along with a career-high 14 passes defended."
This is the second veteran cornerback Bleacher Report has encouraged the Falcons to sign in the past three weeks. On August 20, BR's Matt Holder argued Atlanta should target former All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson in free agency.
Witherspoon started 17 games for the Los Angeles Rams last season. He experienced arguably his best season in the NFL with the Rams after struggling to find a consistent role with the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers.
San Francisco drafted Witherspoon in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. He started four games for the 49ers over four seasons.
After that, he received the opportunity to become a regular starter with the Steelers. He started three games for Pittsburgh in 2021 and then began the 2022 campaign in the starting lineup. But he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3 and only started one other game for the rest of 2022.
The Steelers then released him on May 17 of last year.
Assuming Witherspoon can repeat his 2023 Rams performance, he would be a solid addition to the Falcons secondary. The Falcons plan to start Mike Hughes opposite Pro Bowl caliber cornerback A.J. Terrell in 2024. But many pundits, including the NFL experts at Bleacher Report, have argued Hughes will be better in a reserve role.
The Falcons could sign Witherspoon and allow Hughes to return to his more familiar No. 3 cornerback job. Last season, Hughes played 33% of Atlanta's defensive snaps in his 15 games.
It's not a bad idea for the Falcons to consider signing Witherspoon. Atlanta appears to be "all-in" on the 2024 season, so adding talent or depth anywhere on the roster would be a good plan.
But in all likelihood, if Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot felt it necessary to add another cornerback to the team's roster, he would have done it by now.