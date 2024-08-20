Falcons Urged to Add Another Former All-Pro on Defense
The Atlanta Falcons have added two veteran pieces in the past week that should be intricate parts of their defense this fall. But Bleacher Report's Scouting Department doesn't think they should stop there.
Bleacher Report's Matt Holder argued Tuesday that the Falcons should now target 3-time All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson.
"If there's one more position Atlanta GM Terry Fontenot might want to address before the regular season, it's the defense's second starting cornerback spot," wrote Holder.
"While Peterson is well past his prime, he might be an upgrade over Mike Hughes after outgrading him in coverage last season, 61.4 to 49.1, per Pro Football Focus."
Holder added that the 34-year-old expressed interest in playing for the Falcons last offseason before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
BR suggested Peterson as a target on the heels of the Falcons acquiring edge rusher Matthew Judon and safety Justin Simmons. The Falcons traded for Judon from the New England Patriots on Wednesday and then officially signed Simmons on Sunday.
Judon has posted 32 sacks in his past 38 games while Simmons has made second-team All-Pro each of the past three years. Although Peterson has experienced an even better career than Judon and Simmons, adding Peterson shouldn't be viewed as a move that could have a similar impact.
Peterson hasn't made the All-Pro team since 2015 and the Pro Bowl since 2018. Last season, he largely struggled for the Steelers, finishing the year playing a lot of safety, which was a new position for him.
But he was a steady veteran presence for the Steelers too. With Peterson as their top cornerbck, the Steelers were eighth in takeaways during 2023.
The Falcons don't need Peterson to be their top cornerback. That job obviously belongs to A.J. Terrell. But as a short-term solution, like Simmons and Judon potentially are(Judon is also a candidate for an extension), Peterson could be an upgrade starting opposite Terrell.
Peterson has versatility as well. He now has experience at safety and could also play in the slot for the Falcons.