Atlanta Falcons Fall in SI's Post-NFL Draft Power Rankings
The Atlanta Falcons took a hybrid philosophy into this offseason by signing Kirk Cousins to a $90-million guaranteed contract to immediately improve the team, and select the quarterback of the future in Michael Penix with the No. 8 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
The Falcons backed Penix with defensive-front heavy Day 2 in the draft that included trading up for Clemson's Ruke Orhorhoro and Penix's teammate at Washington, edge rusher Bralen Trice.
After bypassing immediate needs in an attempt to build a more sustainable future roster, it's no surprise to see Atlanta fall slightly in Conor Orr's post-NFL Draft power rankings on Sports Illustrated.
After six-straight losing seasons, Orr wasn't overly high on the Falcons to begin with. He dropped Atlanta from 19 in his post-free agency power rankings to 22 in the latest edition.
"The Falcons still find themselves nestled in this middle tier because they didn’t exactly get better with the selection of Michael Penix Jr. —at least not yet. Penix is a long-term play, but the Falcons did also pound the edge (Bralen Trice) and defensive tackle positions (Brandon Dorlus and Zion Logue) in the following rounds, giving new head coach Raheem Morris some pieces to experiment with. This was an absolute necessity given the age and health of his front seven."
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods
Orr has Atlanta second in the NFC South with the New Orleans Saints edging the Falcons at 21 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming in at 24. All-three teams fell from Orr's post-free agency rankings with the Bucs falling the farthest from a previous spot of 18.
The Panthers stayed at the bottom in both at 32. The perceived weakness of the division is a big reason why Atlanta is a heavy favorite to make the playoffs in 2024. Despite being muddled in the lower third of the league with the Buccaneers and Saints, the Falcons have the fourth-best betting odds to make the playoffs in 2024.
The Falcons signed Cousins for an immediate improvement. With games just a little over four months away, we'll get an idea on the return on owner Arthur Blank's investment. Blank didn't sign Cousins to a $90-million guaranteed contract to finish in the lower third.