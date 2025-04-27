Falcons get a Steal, Sign Former Kansas CB Cobee Bryant as UDFA
Back in March, Falcons on SI took a look at three defensive backs that could fill the “nickel” role in new Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s defense.
One notable name was Cobee Bryant, a decorated and highly-productive cornerback from the Kansas Jayhawks.
Despite being projected to go as high as No.61 (2nd round), Bryant was still considered a top-150 player before the draft.
The Falcons surprisingly landed him as an undrafted free-agent.
The 6-foot and 180 pound defensive back became the first player in program history to be named First-Team All-Big 12 three straight years.
Throughout his time with the Jayhawks, he started in 42 games, bringing down 13 interceptions while racking up 128 combined tackles.
Last season, Bryant proved to be one of the most versatile defensive backs in the country. The Alabama native allowed just two touchdowns on 46 direct targets (841 coverage snaps) last season while also earning PFF’s third-highest run defense grade among all college corners.
He finished the season with a career-high in combined tackles (37) while tying his career-high in interceptions (4)
After reviewing his film, he stands out as an instinctive, well-polished defensive back who also isn’t afraid to get his nose dirty in run support.
Thin but highly competitive cornerback with plenty of ball production and penalties to sift through. First and foremost, Bryant wants the football and does what he can to find it. He’s adequate in man coverage but struggles against big receivers in space. His instincts and ball skills shine in zone, where he reads route development and quarterback intentions. Bryant has the potential to see nickel snaps as a pro if he can trust his technique and limit the penalties.- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
At the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Bryant ran a 4.53 40-yard dash, but did not test in any other event. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats Model, Bryant had the fifth-highest “production score” among all cornerbacks at the Combine.
The Falcons didn’t draft a cornerback. However, they did select two safeties, including Billy Bowman, whom Jeff Ulbrich specifically mentioned as a potential option at nickel. And in Bryant they added another player who was projected to go no later than the fifth round.