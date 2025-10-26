Atlanta Falcons Inactives vs. Miami Dolphins Includes Crucial Starters
ATLANTA, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are set to be without several starters on Sunday for their Week 8 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Some were expected, and some have come as a bit of a surprise in the closing parts of the week.
Late in the week, news surfaced that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was becoming increasingly unlikely to play due to a bone bruise in his knee. ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news on Saturday that Kirk Cousins will get his first start since being benched after Week 15 last season.
Practice squad quarterback Easton Stick was elevated on Saturday, and he will be the backup for Cousins in Week 8.
The Falcons’ top wide receiver, Drake London, was also a late addition to the injury designations on Saturday when it was revealed he had a hip injury. He was considered a game-time decision.
He has been ruled out for Sunday's game.
Running back Tyler Allgeier had been limited this week with a hip/knee injury that he picked up against the 49ers last week, and was listed as questionable, but was not among the list of inactives.
Third running back, Nathan Carter, may get some run today due to the nature of Allgeier’s status and the type of run-first game plan the Falcons may employ today.
On the defensive side of the ball, rookie edge Jalon Walker (groin) will be inactive for his second-straight game, while rookie corner Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) will miss his third-straight game. Neither of those defenders participated in practices this week.
Defensive lineman Zach Harrison was limited all week with a knee injury and listed as questionable on Friday and is out on Sunday. Harrison is joined by LaCale London, a key rotational piece on the interior line, as inactive.
Harrison has quietly been one of the Falcons’ most important defenders this season. He leads the team in sacks (3.5), while adding 17 tackles, four tackles for a loss, and a forced fumble so far this season.
Safety Jordan Fuller was activated on Saturday in a move that sent linebacker Divine Deablo to the injured reserve. He will be active today for the Falcons.
Kickoff for Sunday’s Week 8 matchup with Miami is set for 1 p.m. in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. More on how you can watch today’s Falcons game can be found here.