Falcons vs. Dolphins Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 8
ATLANTA, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are back in Atlanta this weekend, looking to get back over .500 after a tough loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. Awaiting them is a struggling Miami Dolphins squad that is facing questions about the future of its quarterback and head coach.
The Falcons enter this game as a strong favorite over the 1-6 Dolphins, but they are not focused on what the record might say.
“We're talking about a team that's got great speed, very similar to the team we just played,” head coach Raheem Morris said about Miami. “You're not looking at a team that hadn't played everybody extremely tough. I think they had one game they played poorly, a very similar story to us, and they have a couple of games [where] they were right into it towards the very end. You're going to play against a National Football League – pro football team – that is very good and I know well coached, and I know can absolutely come out there and design something to try to get wins every single day.”
This is still a struggling football team on offense. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has thrown for six interceptions in his last two games, and they are fresh off a disastrous showing against the Cleveland Browns, where they scored just six points.
Defensively, expect the Falcons to look to take advantage of a struggling run defense with its potent rushing attack. The big task for the Falcons this week is to find out how to turn their strong offensive numbers into points against a unit allowing nearly 30 points per game.
See below for how you can tune in for this Week 8 game.
Falcons vs. Dolphins: Stats to Know
- Falcons Offense: 18.3 PPG (28th), 364.3 YPG (7th), 228.0 Passing YPG (10th), 136.3 Rushing YPG (4th), 22nd in EPA/play
- Falcons Defense: 20.0 PPG Allowed (8th), 265.2 YPG Allowed (2nd), 141.2 Passing YPG Allowed (1st), 124.0 Rushing YPG Allowed (19th), 10th in EPA/play Allowed
- Dolphins Offense: 20.0 PPG (25th), 279.0 YPG (27th), 186.6 Passing YPG (27th), 92.4 Rushing YPG (29th), 25th in EPA/play
- Dolphins Defense: 29.3 PPG Allowed (29th), 363.1 YPG Allowed (26th), 203.9 Passing YPG Allowed (11th), 159.3 Rushing YPG Allowed (32nd), 32nd in EPA/play Allowed
Falcons vs. Dolphins: Odds, Spread, Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Spread
- Dolphins +7.5 (-110)
- Falcons -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Dolphins +310
- Falcons -400
Total
- OVER/UNDER 44.5 (-110)
Falcons vs. Dolphins: How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
- How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game
- Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
- Dolphins Record: 1-6 (1-2)
- Falcons Record: 3-2 (0-2)
Falcons vs. Dolphins: Injury Report
Dolphins Injury Report
- CB Jason Marshall Jr. (hamstring) – QUES
- TE Julian Hill (ankle) – OUT
Falcons Injury Report
- QB Michael Penix (knee) – QUES
- RB Tyler Allgeier (hip/knee) – QUES
- DL Zach Harrison (knee) – QUES
- LB Divine Deablo (forearm) – OUT
- Edge Jalon Walker (groin) – OUT
- S Jordan Fuller (knee) – OUT
- CB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) – OUT