Falcons vs. Dolphins Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 8

The Atlanta Falcons are set to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. See below for how to watch this matchup.

Garrett Chapman

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and running back Bijan Robinson
ATLANTA, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are back in Atlanta this weekend, looking to get back over .500 after a tough loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. Awaiting them is a struggling Miami Dolphins squad that is facing questions about the future of its quarterback and head coach. 

The Falcons enter this game as a strong favorite over the 1-6 Dolphins, but they are not focused on what the record might say. 

“We're talking about a team that's got great speed, very similar to the team we just played,” head coach Raheem Morris said about Miami. “You're not looking at a team that hadn't played everybody extremely tough. I think they had one game they played poorly, a very similar story to us, and they have a couple of games [where] they were right into it towards the very end. You're going to play against a National Football League – pro football team – that is very good and I know well coached, and I know can absolutely come out there and design something to try to get wins every single day.”

This is still a struggling football team on offense. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has thrown for six interceptions in his last two games, and they are fresh off a disastrous showing against the Cleveland Browns, where they scored just six points. 

Defensively, expect the Falcons to look to take advantage of a struggling run defense with its potent rushing attack. The big task for the Falcons this week is to find out how to turn their strong offensive numbers into points against a unit allowing nearly 30 points per game. 

See below for how you can tune in for this Week 8 game. 

Falcons vs. Dolphins: Stats to Know

  • Falcons Offense: 18.3 PPG (28th), 364.3 YPG (7th), 228.0 Passing YPG (10th), 136.3 Rushing YPG (4th), 22nd in EPA/play
  • Falcons Defense: 20.0 PPG Allowed (8th), 265.2 YPG Allowed (2nd), 141.2 Passing YPG Allowed (1st), 124.0 Rushing YPG Allowed (19th), 10th in EPA/play Allowed
  • Dolphins Offense: 20.0 PPG (25th), 279.0 YPG (27th), 186.6 Passing YPG (27th), 92.4 Rushing YPG (29th), 25th in EPA/play
  • Dolphins Defense: 29.3 PPG Allowed (29th), 363.1 YPG Allowed (26th), 203.9 Passing YPG Allowed (11th), 159.3 Rushing YPG Allowed (32nd), 32nd in EPA/play Allowed

Falcons vs. Dolphins: Odds, Spread, Total

Spread 

  • Dolphins +7.5 (-110) 
  • Falcons -7.5 (-110) 

Moneyline 

  • Dolphins +310 
  • Falcons -400

Total 

  • OVER/UNDER 44.5 (-110) 

Falcons vs. Dolphins: How to Watch

  • Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025
  • Game Time: 1:00 pm ET 
  • Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA
  • How to Watch (TV): CBS
  • Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
  • How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game
  • Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
  • Dolphins Record: 1-6 (1-2)
  • Falcons Record: 3-2 (0-2)

Falcons vs. Dolphins: Injury Report

Dolphins Injury Report 

  • CB Jason Marshall Jr. (hamstring) – QUES
  • TE Julian Hill (ankle) – OUT

Falcons Injury Report 

  • S Jordan Fuller (knee) – QUES
  • QB Michael Penix (knee) – QUES
  • RB Tyler Allgeier (hip/knee) – QUES
  • DL Zach Harrison (knee) – QUES
  • LB Divine Deablo (forearm) – OUT
  • Edge Jalon Walker (groin) – OUT
  • S Jordan Fuller (knee) – OUT
  • CB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) – OUT

