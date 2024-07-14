Atlanta Falcons New Explosive Slot Receiver – Rondale Moore
The Atlanta Falcons, known for their talent at the outside wide receiver positions in Drake London and Darnell Mooney, are now set to embrace a new offensive strategy in 2024. Despite not utilizing a slot receiver much in the Arthur Smith era, other than Kyle Pitts, new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is ready to implement one immediately into the offense, taking a cue from LA Rams receiver Cooper Kupp.
Kupp thrived off living in the slot for the former Rams quarterback coach under offensive coordinator Mike Lafleur. With Robinson now at the helm of Atlanta’s offensive attack, he will have a host of talented wideouts to choose from to possibly be the next ‘Cooper Kupp’ for Kirk Cousins. Robinson has a new weapon in his arsenal via trade and is a prime candidate to take over and thrive in the role.
Rondale Moore’s Background
The 5-7 180-pound receiver hails from New Albany, Ind.. Despite his smaller frame, he played three seasons as a Purdue Boilermaker and appeared in 20 games. The 24-year-old was a former four-star high school recruit known for his explosiveness and speed on offense and as a returner.
As a result, he was drafted 49th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. In his rookie season, he was explosive in former head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s offense with Kyler Murray under center, averaging 8.1 yards after the catch.
However, things changed with injuries to Murray in 2022 & 2023 and the departure of the offensive-minded Kingsbury in the middle of both seasons. As a result, Moore saw a drop in production as he endured seven different starting quarterbacks throwing the ball to him over the past three seasons.
That said, the Falcons are gaining talent whose true potential has not yet been realized at the NFL level.
Rondale Moore can be a difference-maker in the slot for the Falcons in 2024.
The former Arizona Cardinal arrives in a new era for the Falcons offense. As Arizona’s primary slot receiver for the past three seasons, Moore knows what it takes to fill the role at the NFL level.
Compared to the other receivers on the team’s roster, he has the most experience, and when it comes to adjusting to expansive playbooks, he is familiar with playing under Kingsbury. Additionally, he provides an ideal weapon from multiple positions in pre-snap formations, as he is a threat to score anytime he touches the football.
With plenty of offensive weapons surrounding him and a talented quarterback in Kirk Cousins, Rondale could have the best season of his young career in 2024, considering his uncanny ability to run numerous slot routes with good effect.