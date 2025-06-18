Atlanta Falcons Rookie Class to Play Big Roles According to NFL Network
The Atlanta Falcons made five picks in the 2025 NFL draft, and four of them are expected to play significant roles this upcoming season. Cameron Wolfe weighed in on the Falcons’ rookies being thrown into the mix early on a recent segment on NFL Network.
“I’m told there’s real hope that their top four rookies on the defensive side can get significant roles, if not starting roles this season,” Wolfe said on NFL Network.
Atlanta’s first four picks were: edge rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. out of Georgia and Tennessee, respectively, former Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts, and former Oklahoma safety Billy Bowman Jr.
"You’ve got the intentionality of playing these guys for a bunch of different reasons," Morris said June 11. "They're really good players, they're really sharp, they're really detailed. We'll get into the whole categories of who's starting and who's doing these things.”
Unlike Atlanta’s 2024 draft, when nearly every player was expected to sit at least a year behind an entrenched starter, there are clear expectations for Atlanta’s rookies to make an impact now.
“Early signs have been that Jalon Walker and James Pearce can provide that early,” Wolfe said.
Morris has gone as far as saying Walker can be a future captain of this defense.
While there are plenty of new faces on the Falcons' defense, they’ll be surrounded by several veterans, including All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III.
“I want to shout out to Jessie Bates… and he has already taken multiple of these rookies under his wing,” Wolfe continued. He has multiple iPads every meeting, trying to show how to study the techniques that are needed and really answering any questions that are needed for these rookies.”
ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reported that Bates sent Watts an Instagram message shortly after he was drafted. Bates has been one of the best safeties in the NFL since he entered the league, and now the 28-year-old star has a chance to lead by example.
"[You just want to make] them feel comfortable in the scheme and just let them know that you're in your dream, you just started your dream, but there's a whole lot more that you can do in this league," Bates said at Falcons mini-camp. "You didn't just get here just to get drafted and play one year in this league. You want to have a long career.
"And just teaching those guys the daily habits, not just talking about it, but being an example for these guys every single day. You just do little stuff every single day, and that type of stuff that adds up."
The Falcons' young players, including second-year defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, are being counted on to help improve a defense that finished bottom three in several key metrics. When talent meets leadership and opportunity, there’s a good chance these Falcons’ rookies make an immediate impact in 2025.