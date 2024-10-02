Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report: Star DB Out, Bijan to Play
The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have revealed their final injury reports and game statuses ahead of Thursday Night Football.
Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who was listed as limited Monday and Tuesday due to a hamstring injury, told reporters Wednesday he will play against Tampa Bay.
"I'm good," Robinson said. "Just like these little nicks and bruises that I got, but I'm ready to go for tomorrow."
The same is true for slot receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III, who joined Robinson as limited on the estimated injury report the first two days of practice, and right tackle Kaleb McGary.
The 29-year-old McGary suffered a left knee injury in Week 3 and didn't play versus the Saints in Week 4. He's off the game report for Thursday, meaning he will be physically able to play.
However, the Falcons won't have starting linebacker Troy Andersen, who suffered a knee injury on a special teams tackle in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 26-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris ruled out Andersen during his press conference Wednesday. A few hours prior, Andersen was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after making 16 tackles and a pick-six against New Orleans.
Tampa Bay will be without several key players, headlined by All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and starting right tackle Luke Goedeke. The Buccaneers have also ruled out receivers Jalen McMillan and Trey Palmer, defensive lineman Calijah Kancey and linebacker SirVocea Dennis.
Winfield is fighting a foot injury, while Goedeke and Palmer have concussions. McMillan has a hamstring ailment and Kancey is dealing with calf problems. Dennis suffered a shoulder injury and will go on injured reserve.
Atlanta and Tampa Bay are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. Thursday night inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.