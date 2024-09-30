Atlanta Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier Tears New Orleans Saints Apart - Again
The Atlanta Falcons won in an electrifying 26-24 last-second victory over the rival New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and running back Tyler Allgeier played a vital role.
Although Allgeier is not the team’s starting back, he played like one against the Saints. On the afternoon he rushed for 60 yards on eight attempts. He consistently fought for additional yards on each play to finish the afternoon with 43 yards after contact.
The fourth-year back averaged an astonishing 7.5-yards per carry on a day where the New Orleans defense held starter Bijan Robinson to just 28 rushing yards on seven attempts.
Additionally, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris had nothing but positivity for Allgeier in the postgame locker room victory speech.
“That is the definition of resiliency; that is exactly what we talked about, right? Nobody blinked, none of the other stuff matters. You keep doing what you do, you stay in the fight - I give us a chance against anybody. Tyler! Way to go out there and run that rock.” Morris said.
While he was a menace on the ground, he also had two receptions for 20 yards on the day. One of those receptions showed how much power and determination he has to make defenders miss while getting the first down on third and nine early in the third quarter.
Tyler’s performance against this NFC South rival is not surprising. In four-career games against New Orleans, he has 41 carries for 287 yards (seven yards per carry) and a touchdown.
The 5-11 220-pound back helped bail out a Falcons offense that still has ‘a lot to fix’, according to quarterback Kirk Cousins.
In the meantime, the former BYU standout’s performance is one to remember. His four first-downs on the day assisted in sustaining drives to get kicker Younghoe Koo into position for three points versus zero.