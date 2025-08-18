Former Falcons Trade Target Pegged Cut Candidate
NFL pundits encouraged the Atlanta Falcons to give up draft capital for edge rusher Azeez Ojulari at the league's trade deadline last year. In a couple weeks, it's possible the Falcons could have him for free.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox included Ojulari on a list of "biggest names who could hit the market" because of roster cuts at the end of August.
"With the Eagles, Ojulari has a chance to fit into a rotation that lost two contributors in the offseason. Josh Sweat departed in free agency before Philly traded Bryce Huff. The problem is that the Eagles also added Josh Uche this offseason, and the former New England Patriot quickly moved into a role behind Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith Jr.," wrote Knox.
"The Eagles also drafted Antwaun Powell-Ryland and signed Ogbonnia Okoronkwo just before the start of camp. According to Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Okoronkwo has also grabbed some attention in camp."
If the team released Ojulari, the Eagles would save $1.5 million in cap space. That's not much, but if Philadelphia doesn't project to play Ojulari much, the team might prefer the cap relief.
"That doesn't mean, though, that he can't flourish elsewhere with a fresh opportunity," concluded Knox.
The question is, could that someplace still be Atlanta?
Falcons Were Encouraged to Add Azeez Ojulari at 2024 Trade Deadline
It wasn't long ago that Knox and his colleagues at Bleacher Report labeled Ojulari, who attended Marietta High School and the University of Georgia, a trade target for the Falcons.
BR writers repeated linked the Falcons to Ojulari through trade rumors in September and October last year.
A lot has changed since then. Ojulari, who signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Eagles, is no longer with the Giants. The Falcons also double dipped at Ojulari's position in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The edge rusher signed for such a small amount perhaps in part because he ended the 2024 season on injured reserve. Ojulari missed the final six games last season because of a ruptured ligament in one of his big toes.
If the Eagles were to cut Ojulari, it would be intriguing to see if there is still a possible fit with the Falcons. The Georgia native had six sacks in 11 games before his injury last year.
During his rookie contract with the Giants, Ojulari posted 22 sacks with 21 tackles for loss and 37 quarterback hits in 46 games.
Taking a flier on Ojulari would come with little risk because his cap hit is likely to be small. All it would really cost the Falcons to add Ojulari is a roster spot.
If the Falcons were interested in Ojulari as a depth edge rusher, though, in all likelihood, Atlanta would have acquired him in the offseason. The Falcons had cap space limitations this past spring, but $3 million is a small salary by NFL standards.
NFL teams could always use more edge rushing depth. But with Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. added to the fold, the Falcons should only consider Ojulari if he can add something in Atlanta without disrupting the playing time expected for the rookies.
In NFL free agency during March, the Falcons signed veteran Leonard Floyd. Arnold Ebiketie, Bralen Trice and DeAngelo Malone are also competing for playing time along the edge in Atlanta.
There's probably not a role for Ojulari to begin the 2025 NFL season. But roster cuts are coming, and it's certainly possible another released veteran at a different position could become a target for the Falcons.