BREAKING: Injury Scare for Atlanta Falcons as Starting OL Carted Off Field
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons were dealt a potentially big blow on Wednesday’s final day of training camp with an apparent leg injury to right tackle Kaleb McGary.
It is unclear how the Falcons’ offensive tackle was injured, but he was carted off the field at Flowery Branch. McGary needed assistance getting into the locker room.
The full extent of the injury is unknown at this time, but both Elijah Wilkinson and Brandon Parker could factor into the equation as a potential interim replacement. The lingering injury issues with swing offensive tackle Storm Norton are looming larger now more than ever.
Norton has started four games at right tackle for the Falcons when McGary has been out with an injury, and he’s performed admirably. The Falcons can ill afford to lose both McGary and Norton.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
McGary, who just signed a two-year, $30 million extension with the team a few weeks ago, has been a mainstay along the Falcons’ offensive line since being drafted in the first round in 2019. He has appeared in 93 games (92 starts) at right tackle in that time.
Continuity had been the best friend of this offensive line, with McGary, Jake Matthews, Chris Lindstrom, and Matthew Bergeron combined to miss just one start last season. Depth, however, has been a concern for the Falcons along the offensive line, and this could be a very concerning injury for the Falcons this season.
Update 11:35 a.m.: Reserve offensive guard Eli Wilkinson is taking reps at first-team right tackle, according to Joe Patrick.
This is an evolving story, so stay tuned for more updates.