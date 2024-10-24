Buccaneers Star Rookie Still Dealing With Toe Injury
Tampa Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin will not play in Week 8 versus the Atlanta Falcons. It will likely take a miracle for fellow receiver Mike Evans to play. The question now is whether the Buccaneers will also be without rookie running back Bucky Irving.
For the second consecutive day, Irving didn't practice Thursday. He also sat out Wednesday's practice because of a toe injury.
With Irving missing another practice, there seems to be a growing concern that he will not dress against the Falcons on Sunday.
As FOX Sports' Greg Auman noted, the Buccaneers do have two other capable running backs -- Rachaad White and Sean Tucker. White finished just shy of 1,000 rushing yards a year ago with 990 yards on the ground. White also had 64 catches for 549 yards in 2023, giving him 1,539 yards from scrimmage.
But White isn't a very efficient runner. He averaged 3.6 yards per carry last season, and he's been getting 3.7 yards per rush in 2024.
In his first seven NFL games, Irving has averaged 5.2 yards per rush. Tucker has also been extremely efficient with 8.2 yards per carry this season -- his second with the Buccaneers. But Tucker has had a small sample of attempts with only 21 attempts through seven games in 2024. Of those 21 carries, 14 of them came against the New Orleans Saints, with Tucker rushing for 136 yards and a touchdown.
If Irving can't play in Week 8, though, White and Tucker will be in line for more snaps and touches.
Irving was one of four Buccaneers who didn't practice at all Wednesday. Two of those other players, Evans and safety Tykee Smith, also didn't practice Thursday. Evans is dealing with a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for a few more weeks. Smith is recovering from a concussion.
Tight end Payne Durham also didn't practice Wednesday, but he returned in limited fashion Thursday.
Friday's injury report for Tampa Bay will provide a more concrete update on Irving and the other ailing Buccaneers players. But the way it's trending, it wouldn't be surprising if the rookie running back doesn't face the Falcons in Week 8.
Irving leads the Buccaneers with 351 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns this season.