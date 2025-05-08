Falcons' 'Biggest Remaining Need' Still on Defense: Analyst
The Atlanta Falcons used their first four 2025 NFL Draft picks on defensive prospects. Then in undrafted free agency, the team signed five more defensive rookies.
Yet, the biggest remaining hole on the roster could still be on that side of the ball. That's what Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema argued Thursday.
Sikkema identified cornerback as Atlanta's biggest remaining need.
"The Falcons added a lot of young defensive talent this offseason, but questions at cornerback remain. They brought Mike Hughes back after he earned a 71.4 PFF coverage grade in 2024, but he struggled in 2023 to the tune of a 59.4 PFF coverage grade. Atlanta will need Hughes to be closer to the 2024 version in 2025," wrote Sikkema.
"The team also has some question marks at slot cornerback with Dee Alford, who earned a lacking 58.2 PFF coverage grade last season. Perhaps rookie Billy Bowman Jr. can help there."
It's disappointing that the Falcons could still have a significant hole on defense after the draft capital spent on defense. But it's not surprising.
While Atlanta drafted two defensive backs, both Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr. were considered safeties in the draft class.
Safety was a need, but the Falcons entered the offseason with arguably a bigger need at cornerback.
Although the Falcons re-signed Mike Hughes, as Sikkema explained, he doesn't present an upgrade because he was already starting on Atlanta's subpar pass defense in 2024. If anything, there's the potential for regression in Hughes' play.
Bowman, though, played some cornerback at Oklahoma. Undrafted free agent cornerback Cobee Bryant has also generated quite a bit of buzz for the Falcons.
Those two rookies are likely to see action at nickel and not along the outside. But they could still improved Atlanta's overall pass defense.
Clearly, though, the Falcons are counting on an improved pass rush fixing the team's pass defense. Atlanta drafted two edge rushers in Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. in the first round. Veteran edge rusher Leonard Floyd was also arguably Atlanta's biggest addition in free agency.
Cornerback is likely to remain the team's biggest hole through this summer. But unlike in previous years, the Falcons have a chance to cover the hole with a strength elsewhere on the unit.