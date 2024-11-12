Deion Sanders Honoring Atlanta Falcons With New Nike Sneakers
Deion Sanders hasn't been part of an Atlanta sports organization for 30 years. But the Pro Football Hall of Fame member turned college football coach will celebrate his Atlanta Falcons tenure with a new pair of Nike shoes called, "Dirty Bird."
Officially called the Nike Air DT Max '96, the "Dirty Bird" will be released just in time for holiday shopping on Nov. 15. The shoes are modeled off a Nike brand from the mid-1990s, as they feature durable leather and adjustable straps. And of course, the coloring is modeled off the Falcons -- a lot of black and red.
"The 'Falcons' colorway is a nod to Sanders' time in Atlanta. The silhouette sports a black nubuck overlay, with claw marks in Team Anthracite in the tumbled leather beneath. Other important design elements include Sanders' 21 jersey number on the heels and his face on the outsole's heel," wrote SI.com's Pat Benson.
"The Nike Air DT Max '96 is no longer suitable for performance but makes an excellent casual shoe. Its real and synthetic leather upper ages to soft perfection. Plus, the visible Max Air unit in the heel provides responsive cushioning."
This is one of several colorways Sanders and Nike have released on sneakers together this year.
"Nike and Deion Sanders have taken the sneaker world by storm in 2024 with the release of multiple colorways of the Diamond Turf 3, a model that has become synonymous with Sanders' brand and influence," wrote SI's Jason Jones. "So far, four colorways have been released, and two more are expected by the year's end: the 'Love Letter to Connie' and the 'Momma Prime,' a red-on-red tribute to Sanders' mother and his time with the Atlanta Falcons.
"Among these anticipated releases, the Falcons-themed colorway has garnered the most excitement, particularly due to its newly advanced release date."
Originally, the Falcons themed shoe were expected to be released at Christmas.
Sanders spent five of his 14 NFL seasons with the Falcons. He made three All-Pro teams, including first-team All-Pro twice while in Atlanta. With the Falcons, Sanders also earned three Pro Bowl nominations.
During his final season with the Falcons, Sanders finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
Sanders also played parts of four MLB seasons with the Atlanta Braves. He didn't spend more seasons with any other city in either football or baseball.