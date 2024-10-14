Falcons DB A.J. Terrell Snaps INT Drought, Shows He's 'One of Elites'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Holding a 28-20 lead with 11 minutes to play in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, the Atlanta Falcons' defense needed a big play.
Cornerback A.J. Terrell's new contract and All-Pro pedigree suggested he was capable of providing it, but his 37-game takeaway drought rendered him an unlikely source.
But as Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton's crossing route to tight end Ian Thomas carried through the air, Terrell pounced, undercutting the route and securing the catch for his first interception since Jan. 2, 2022 -- Week 17 of the 2021 season.
"It's well over-due," Terrell said after the Falcons' 38-20 win over the Panthers. "It just feels great to get your hand on the ball and make a play. It took all 11, but just me knowing my key, seeing it and breaking on the ball and making a play."
Terrell's momentum carried him out of bounds and behind the Panthers' sideline, where he sprinted from one end to the other. Upon returning to the field, Terrell was greeted by a host of teammates who he said understood the magnitude of the moment.
"All the guys come to work with me everyday, and they know how much that play meant to me and the whole organization," Terrell said postgame. "So, just bringing that energy and trying to close the game out.
"Also, (to) have our offense go out there and score like they did -- it just put us in a good position to win the game."
Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett called Terrell's interception a momentum swing, and Atlanta seized control of the game on the ensuing drive. Running back Tyler Allgeier found the endzone on a two-yard rush, capping a nine-play, 84-yard series to extend the Falcons' lead to two possessions.
After forcing a three-and-out to start Sunday's game, Atlanta's defense had a difficult spell, allowing points on four of Carolina's next six drives. The Panthers appeared destined to make it five of seven.
Then, Terrell swooped in. The following drive, Atlanta's defense forced a turnover on downs, and the offense added a field goal to its tally. Second-year cornerback Clark Phillips III put the final nail in Carolina's coffin, intercepting Dalton and running it back to the goal line before sliding short to keep the ball in Atlanta's possession.
By all accounts, the Falcons dominated the fourth quarter -- a performance sparked by Terrell's takeaway.
"There's some things that were shaky defensively -- give up the touchdown before half, that's not good ball," safety Justin Simmons said postgame. "But we were able to capitalize in the second half, tighten up some things. Big time pick by A.J. that kind of set the tone, and then Clark closing it out was huge."
The 26-year-old Terrell has now played six games since receiving a four-year, $81 million contract extension in August. He said he doesn't think about validating that money while he's playing, instead focusing on doing his job each week.
But with lofty money -- Terrell received $65.8 million guaranteed, the most ever for a cornerback on a four-year deal -- comes lofty expectations.
Terrell has experienced tough times in coverage this season, allowing 20 receptions for 203 yards and one touchdown on 24 targets, according to Pro Football Reference. He gave up a touchdown to Panthers receiver Diontae Johnson in the first quarter of Sunday's game.
But Morris, who was the defensive coordinator when Atlanta drafted Terrell in the first round in 2020, noted Terrell routinely draws tough matchups against some of the NFL's best wideouts. It's the expectation for a corner of his caliber -- and against Johnson, Morris feels Terrell answered the bell while taking another step toward proving he's worth the price.
"Anytime A.J. gets his hand on the ball and makes those kinds of plays, that's what's going to separate him from being one of the very good corners in the league to one of the elites," Morris said. "We feel we've got one of the elites and that's why we're fortunate to have him on our football team.
"We were fortunate enough to draft him and be able to keep him. Fortunate to roll him over and get him a new deal. You know it's the right decision when the team reacts how they react the when we gave him that deal. He's just showing improvement to us every single week."
Now, Terrell, who has five career interceptions and a considerable weight off his shoulders, is focused on continuing his ascent at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
And who knows? Perhaps lightning will strike twice.
"We just come in, every day, every week and just understand that it’s the next game," Terrell said. "That’s where we are at right now -- getting ready for the Seahawks next week."