Falcons DB A.J. Terrell Talks Contract Extension: 'Hopefully Forever' in Atlanta
Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris wants to set the record straight regarding cornerback A.J. Terrell -- Morris, not Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, drafted Terrell.
"That was my draft pick," Morris joked Friday night after Atlanta's 31-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the preseason finale. "It wasn't Terry's. We have to make sure we say that."
Morris was Atlanta's defensive coordinator in 2020 when the team selected Terrell at No. 16 overall in the NFL Draft. Fontenot, meanwhile, was the New Orleans Saints' assistant general manager and vice president of pro personnel.
Now reunited as the two lead decision makers in a new era of Falcons football, Morris and Fontenot gave Terrell a hefty financial commitment Thursday.
The two parties agreed to a four-year, $81 million extension with $65.8 million guaranteed -- it's the largest guarantee ever given to a corner on a four-year deal, and at $20.25 million annually, Terrell is the second-highest paid corner in the league, according to Spotrac.
For Morris, who remembers chirping Terrell for a difficult performance against then-LSU receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase in the 2020 national championship game, it's a full-circle moment.
During the pre-draft process, Morris saw Terrell's character, resiliency, fight and toughness. Since Terrell arrived in April 2020, Morris has seen the same traits show up time and again -- perhaps most importantly this summer as the two sides navigated contract discussions.
"I don't think anybody knew he was up [for an extension], and that was the most beautiful thing about the whole process," Morris said. "We're behind the scenes. We're talking about a contract. You got his agent working with Terry. We got our money people working with Terry, talking to his agents.
"All this stuff is going on, and all A.J. did was show up to work, play the corner position, lead defensive backs, give us great energy at practice, tackle, knock down passes, get better, go to work and just play."
When Terrell spoke about his contract situation at the start of training camp, he asserted he wasn't going to let it disrupt his on-field play. Instead, Terrell was all-in on the Falcons.
He proved true on his word -- and watching his trust and efforts culminate in such a contract left Terrell feeling immense gratitude.
"Just playing the game of football all your life and putting in so much work and finally being able to reap the benefits of everything you went through," Terrell said Friday night. "For myself, I know all you can do is just reminisce and just pay respects to all the things I overcame."
In a time across the league where many players hold out or publicly voice their frustrations about contract talks, Terrell has stayed true to his word -- and his character.
The 2021 second-team All-Pro left his negotiations in the hands of Athletes First agent David Mulugheta. Terrell noted that after all, Mulugheta's job is to handle such discussions.
Terrell trusted Mulugheta to take care of business off the field so the former Clemson standout could prepare for another type of business on it. And so, Terrell's full focus was on growing within the structure of the 2024 Falcons.
"I never really paid attention to it," Terrell said. "Just coming in and doing something I love with the team I love for the city, it wasn't hard for me coming in. I was sleeping peaceful at night. As long as I'm going out there handling my business in practice, leading by example, and making my presence felt, it will all take care of itself.
"So, I never had any thoughts like that. I just played my cards and just kept my head forward and just kept working."
Terrell is an Atlanta native. He played at Westlake High School, where he'll be an honorary captain Aug. 30 before getting his jersey retired. He's not only around his family, which is a strong support staff in its own, but a number of fans who've watched him for close to a decade.
And as Terrell strolled through the grounds of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in street clothes on Friday night, he could feel the fan support -- something he said still means a lot to him.
"Growing up here and being able to stay home for your NFL career, a lot of people don't get this opportunity of being able to play at home and make a statement and be loved by the fans and things like that," Terrell said. "So I don't take none of it for granted, never did.
"When I go out there and play, it's always for my family, the city, and the team."
The 25-year-old Terrell has been Atlanta's top corner since entering the league via Morris in 2020. Terrell has started all 61 games in which he's played, missing only five contests. In 2023, he started all 17 games, logging 45 tackles, four tackles for loss and 11 passes defended.
Yet for as impactful as Terrell has been on the field, he's made a similar difference off it. Terrell is a respected locker room leader who was named a captain as a third-year pro in 2022.
Away from football, Terrell said he's prioritized community service events. He started the A.J. Terrell Foundation, which helps improve both educational and athletic opportunities for Atlanta's youth.
Terrell wants to impact the community any way he can, with hopes of being someone who people can get to know underneath the helmet and shoulder pads -- for the betterment of the city he's grown so close to.
"Just lay eyes and be able to physically touch somebody and help somebody become a better version of themselves," Terrell said. "And things that I enjoy doing is never hesitating to help out. So being able to be a physical touch to those people and help them is just the beginning.
"I'm still trying to find ways to even be more of a staple to the community and just represent Atlanta."
When Terrell signed his extension Thursday, Morris had the chance to meet and walk around with his family. Usually, such interactions occur after spending first-round draft picks on players, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic and his ensuing three-year departure to the Los Angeles Rams, Morris never had the chance.
Both Morris and Fontenot have stressed that Terrell, who's battled ups and downs on the field amidst changing defensive schemes and coaching staffs, wholly deserves his new deal. Beyond Terrell, the Falcons' two leaders have expressed thanks to owner Arthur Blank for helping keep homegrown talent on the roster.
And for Morris, who has a unique perspective having seen Terrell arrive as a rookie but being away during a crucial three-year growth period, watching Terrell be financially rewarded for his efforts was a "beautiful occasion" -- in part because of the genuine happiness from those around him.
"I can talk about A.J. all night if you asked me to because I'm proud to have him," Morris said. "I was fired up for him to do that. When a young man tells you that's one of the best days of his life, that's absolutely outstanding.
"And his teammates and how they cheered for him and how they were excited for him, that's just different than what I've seen in most places."
Terrell may not have been drafted by Fontenot, but the two formed an early relationship; when Fontenot was hired in January 2021, he frequntly saw Terrell in the building during the offseason, working to take the next step after his All-Pro campaign.
Now, Terrell feels indebted to Fontenot and Blank -- and hinted at his personal interest in staying a Falcon for the remainder of his career.
"I just give thanks to Arthur Blank and Terry Fontenot for believing in me and seeing what they saw in me being here for the next four years and hopefully forever," Terrell said. "Just being able to bless me and my family and just be the best version of myself for the next four years."
Terrell has enjoyed a strong training camp at IBM Performance Field. After two seasons of no interceptions, he's generated multiple takeaways this summer.
Defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake has preached getting the ball back to the offense, and with Atlanta transitioning from a press-man scheme to Lake's zone system, more opportunities exist for corners to make plays.
And with perhaps the NFL's best safety duo behind him in Jessie Bates III and Justin Simmons, Terrell has high hopes for this fall. He mentioned Friday night the organization's intent to push for a Super Bowl bid.
Terrell still hasn't made the playoffs in his four-year professional career. The Falcons have yet to finish with a .500 record since Terrell's arrival.
But expectations are different this year, be it due to Morris's energy, the arrival of quarterback Kirk Cousins or the plethora of defensive additions.
And Terrell, with more money in his bank account and no further questions about his long-term future, is ready to help the Falcons take the next step after years of falling short.
"I'm excited to be here, man," Terrell said. "It's been a blessing for sure. Finally soaking in the last couple of hours and just thankful."