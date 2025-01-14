Falcons to Interview Michigan, Ex Ravens Coach for Defensive Coordinator Job
The Atlanta Falcons have scheduled their second defensive coordinator interview.
Atlanta will be meeting with University of Michigan defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale this week, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Martindale has 20 years of NFL assistant coach experience, including seven years as a defensive coordinator.
The 61-year-old Martindale called plays for the Denver Broncos in 2010, the Baltimore Ravens from 2018-21 and the New York Giants from 2022-23. Baltimore ranked inside the top three in scoring defense and the top seven in yards allowed each season from 2018-20.
Martindale is currently the highest paid coordinator in college football, according to Pelissero. The Falcons' other reported interview is with recently fired Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
Atlanta fired incumbent defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake on Jan. 11 after one season.
The Falcons finished the season No. 15 in run defense (120.6 yards allowed per game), No. 22 in pass defense (224.5 yards allowed per game), No. 23 in total defense (345.2 yards allowed per game) and No. 23 in scoring (24.9 points per game).
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, speaking Jan. 6 in his end-of-season press conference, said he finds optimism moving forward with cornerback A.J. Terrell, safety Jessie Bates III and inside linebacker Kaden Elliss.
Morris is also expecting growth from a trio of 2024 draftees -- second-round defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, third-round outside linebacker Bralen Trice and fourth-round defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus. Trice missed the entire season with a torn ACL suffered in the preseason opener.
Atlanta's search for its next defensive coordinator is still ongoing.