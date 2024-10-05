Falcons QB Kirk Cousins Updates Injury Status after Stellar TNF Showing
When Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins walked off the field after Thursday night's 36-30 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he swag-surfed with the crowd, boasting the confidence of someone fresh off the most productive game of his 13-year career.
Perhaps more importantly, Cousins looked healthy -- and comfortable on his surgically repaired right Achilles, just over 11 months after suffering the injury in Week 8 last season.
But is Cousins as healthy as his 42-of-58, 509-yard, four-touchdown performance suggests? He said postgame he feels fully recovered from the torn Achilles, though he now has a few normal ailments that occur during the season.
"I do," Cousins said. "And then there’s always the bumps and bruises that come from playing. My thumb hurts right now. My left knee. You're always going to have stuff. Just play through it."
Cousins set single-game franchise records in completions and passing yards, the latter of which was a mark previously held by Matt Ryan, who was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor at halftime Thursday night.
Cousins had a few moments of dodging pressure and leaving the pocket against the Buccaneers. He admitted he'll never be an overly mobile quarterback, which links back to conversations he's had with retired signal callers.
The 36-year-old Cousins asked his veteran counterparts whether he needed to become a scrambler to maintain his production due to the rising rate of talented running quarterbacks. Considering Cousins' skill set, the answer he received was unanimous.
"'No, you're always going to have to do it from the pocket. Be accurate. That's the key,'" Cousins said his elders told him. "So that's kind of the way I've always played. I think it sets me up well as I get older to be able to still do it even if my body isn't at its best, because standing back there from the pocket, you don't have to be quite the same athlete."
Cousins reiterated twice he "feel(s) good" -- somewhere between age 26 and 36. On Thursday night, he turned back the clock, but offered a glimpse of what the Falcons' offensive future may hold.
Now the question become whether Cousins can maintain it -- but if he can't, health won't be the reason why.