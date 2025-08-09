Four Reactions from Atlanta Falcons 10, Detroit Lions 17
ATLANTA, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons took to the field Friday night for the first time this season against the Detroit Lions in a game that finished 17-10. There was no final score after the game was suspended after a scary injury to Lions safety Morice Norris early in the fourth quarter.
Norris was on the turf, surrounded by medical personnel, for an extended period of time. He was later taken away in an ambulance. Once he was removed from the field, both teams gathered at midfield, hand-in-hand in a powerful moment.
They chose to let the clock run, seemingly okay with letting the game finish after that moment. After several minutes of gametime had transpired, referee Shawn Hochuli conferred with both head coaches, and they collectively opted to suspend the game.
The Falcons will look to regroup quickly, with mid-week joint practices against the Tennessee Titans up next. Friday’s showing offered a preview of a defense eager to dictate games and plenty of other storylines, all under the shadow of a sobering reminder that health is the game’s most important outcome.
No. 1 – DeMarcco Hellams has Earned His Moniker
Safety DeMarcco Hellams plays football with a contagious energy. He playfully was given the nickname “Bamm-Bamm” by his teammates, but there was nothing playful about what he did on Friday night.
After picking up an ankle injury in the Falcons’ first preseason game nearly one year ago to this date, Hellams looked like he was making up for lost time.
Hellams stole the show on the team’s first few drives with several powerful hits. He was flagged on the second drive for an unnecessary roughness penalty after he blew up Lions wide receiver Craig Reynolds. On the replay, it appeared that he led with his shoulder pads and made contact with Reynolds’ chest area.
The penalty was offset and ultimately didn’t matter, but the safety was not afraid to set the tone in the secondary.
Hellams played in all but two games as a rookie in 2023, earning first-team reps on special teams before starting four of the final six games in the secondary alongside Jessie Bates III. He finished that campaign with 40 tackles and was expected to take the next step in 2024 before the ankle injury derailed those hopes.
The third-year safety finished his day with just three tackles, but led the team in crushing blows. He is battling with rookie Xavier Watts and veteran free agent acquisition Jordan Fuller for the safety spot next to Bates.
"When we put on pads," Bates said earlier on in camp, "you'll know DeMarcco Hellams is out there."
It’s safe to say the Lions felt his presence on Friday.
No. 2 – Defense Looked Just As They Did During Camp: Fast and Energetic
The Falcons’ defense has played with a newly found edge throughout training camp this summer. Under new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, an aggressive identity is starting to emerge.
Led by some of the punishing hits from Hellams, strong tackles from veteran linebacker Josh Woods, and strong play from the defensive line, the Falcons flashed some of that mentality on Friday night.
Woods led the team in tackles (7), with one of those tackles coming for a loss. Defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham also logged a tackle for a loss in the first half.
The front seven also forced a pair of quarterback Hendon Hooker fumbles, with one coming on a strip sack from edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie in the red zone.
Woods forced the other fumble on a Hooker scramble on the team’s opening defensive possession. They recovered both.
“The ball is oxygen,” linebacker Kaden Elliss said during an in-game interview with the Fox TV crew. “It’s plastered all over the walls [in the defensive meeting rooms].”
The defense didn’t stop there, with second-year defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro getting in on the action on the final defensive possession of the second quarter. He forced a fumble, which was recovered by quarterback Kyle Allen, to end the half.
Orhorhoro, Zach Harrison, and Kentavius Street started the game on the defensive line. James Pearce Jr. and Ebiketie started at the edge. D’Angelo Malone and Woods started at linebacker. Hellams and Jordan Fuller started at safety. Natrone Brooks and Lamar Jackson started at corner. Cobee Bryant also got some playing time in the first half.
Khalid Kareem, who has had a strong camp in place of an injured Jalon Walker, logged a second-half sack.
Despite several probable Week 1 starters taking the night off, the energy did not.
No. 3 – Offense Struggles
While the defense jumped off the screen, the offense struggled a bit, finishing with a punt on five of their first six possessions. That sixth possession ended in a long field goal, but they only picked up two yards after the Woods' forced fumble got the ball on the Lions’ 41-yard line.
After the early struggles, third-string quarterback Easton Stick led them on a six-play, 70-yard touchdown drive. He connected with Chris Blair for the 13-yard touchdown with just 0:34 remaining in the half.
The Falcons opted to sit all of their offensive starters, allowing several reserves to make their case for roster spots.
The rushing attack, led by Elijah Dotson (5 carries) and Nate Carter (2 carries), struggled to get going. They wrapped the first half with just four yards (0.57 yards per carry).
Stick finished his half 15-of-18 (83.3%) for 149 yards and a touchdown, with 107 of those yards coming in the second quarter. His favorite target, by a wide margin, was Dylan Drummond. The second-year wideout caught all eight of his targets for 62 yards.
Other notable first-half starters were wide receivers David Sills V (finished the night with a single, albeit impressive catch for 15 yards on the opening drive), Drummond, and Casey Washington (no stats). Dotson started at running back, and Jovaughn Gwyn started at center.
Alongside Emory Jones at quarterback, UDFA Nick Nash, DJ Chark, and Jesse Matthews started the second half at wide receiver.
Jones completed 4-of-5 passes for 49 yards, adding nine yards on the ground in the second half. Nash caught all three of his targets for 35 yards.
No. 4 – Lenny Kreig Has a Cannon For a Leg
After kicker Younghoe Koo struggled for the Falcons last season, connecting on a career-low 73.5% of his kicks, the team signed German kicker Lenny Krieg to come in and provide some competition.
“Injury or not, it wasn't the best season, and that's a motivating factor enough,” Koo said on Monday. “And I'll just move on, whether I have a good season or a bad season. Mentally, physically, I feel great. And just, you know, just like any other off-season, get ready for week one.”
After Koo’s strong performance during the scrimmages, Krieg (who was not an active participant on Wednesday) made his presence known with a powerful 57-yard field goal against the Lions.
Despite the great make, it’s hard to believe that Krieg can win the kicking battle this season as he continues to adjust to life in the NFL. Koo is a lifetime 87.1% kicker, including his career-low in 2024. Krieg has a powerful leg, but he has struggled with some of the shorter kicks (73.1% career field goal percentage, 80.2% extra point percentage).
Krieg missed his second attempt in the second half from 53 yards, but made his lone extra-point attempt.
Watching him in camp, the German kicker has a visibly powerful leg. The sound of the ball off his foot is noticeable, but he still has a ways to go before he cements himself as an every-week NFL kicker.
The Falcons are back in action again on Friday, August 15th, against the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Titans are coming to town early for a pair of joint practices with the Falcons that always make for spirited competition.