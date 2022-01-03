Bills-Falcons Top 5 Observations - QB Matt Ryan is 'Elite' in 1 Area

After Sunday's 29-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Atlanta Falcons are officially eliminated from playoff contention. Here are our Top 5 Observations.

1. Matt Ryan's competitive spirit is still elite.

The longest-tenured Atlanta Falcon has seen it all in his 14 years with the organization. From a Super Bowl appearance in 2016 to a rock-bottom 4-12 season last year.

On Sunday, Ryan was in a demanding environment at Highmark Stadium. Between the weather, the rabid Buffalo fans and an excellent foe led by Josh Allen, the odds were stacked against the Falcons from the start.

Regardless, Ryan still hung in despite being sacked five times. He nearly scored on scramble. Ryan flashed his fiery side when he shared a few choice words for Bills safety Jordan Poyer.

Overall, he played through adversity and made plays to his supporting cast when given time.

And after the game, he explained that disagreed with the call ... and the taunting charge.

"Quite frankly, I didn't think it was a taunting,'' he said. "I've never been called for it before. I was surprised that it was called there.''

2. The Falcons must revamp the trenches this offseason.

Between the offensive line allowing five sacks and the defensive line not generating much pressure, a point of emphasis this offseason has to be upgrading both units.

Running the football and being physical in critical in January games outdoors.

The Falcons only generated 96 yards rushing, while allowing 233 yards on the ground to the Bills. That is a recipe for failure, and it was clear that lines were overpowered.

3. Foye Oluokun continues to make plays.

Against the Detroit Lions last Sunday, Foye Oluokun sealed the game with a clutch interception. This week, Oluokun generated another key turnover against Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Oluokun led the team in tackles for the second consecutive week, this time with 13. He has been a bright spot for the defense, and is making it progressively difficult for the team not bring him back next year.

4. A.J. Terrell held his ground against Bills Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs.

Many could argue that Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell was snubbed from the Pro Bowl this year. That case became more valid as Terrell had an incredible interception.

In addition, he made a terrific broke up a deep pass intended for Stefon Diggs. Diggs only had 52 receiving yards, the Pro Bowler's fifth-lowest outing this season.

5. Falcons fought valiantly for a half, a testament to coach Arthur Smith.

Given that the Falcons were still in playoff contention before kickoff, their performance in the first half was admirable. The Bills had a chance to break the game open in the second quarter, but Atlanta fought back by snagging two interceptions and scoring 10 unanswered points to lead 15-14 at the break.

While games are not won before halftime, it speaks to the culture that coach Arthur Smith is attempting to build moving forward.