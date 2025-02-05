Potential Falcons Target National Champion Edge Rusher Gaining Steam
There is still a long, LONG way to go until the 2025 NFL draft. Prospects will rise and fall on the draft board until the final moments before the Tennessee Titans are on the clock.
But one edge rusher appears to be growing as a favorite for the Atlanta Falcons in the first round -- Georgia's Jalon Walker.
He's at least a growing favorite among CBS Sports writers. CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson predicted the Falcons to select Walker at No. 15 overall in a mock draft he released on Feb. 5.
"Walker is listed as an off-ball linebacker, but he can line up anywhere ... and wreak havoc from anywhere," Wilson wrote. "Very interested to see how NFL teams plan to use him at the next level."
On Jan. 23, CBS Sports' Josh Edwards also slotted Walker to the Falcons at No. 15 overall.
"Atlanta simply needs to continue adding talent on defense," Edwards wrote. "The Falcons have failed to generate much of a pass rush, and Jalon Walker would help them do that although in an unorthodox manner."
Walker landing with the Falcons would be noteworthy for a couple reasons. First, he could help an Atlanta defense that was ranked 31st in sacks during 2024.
The Falcons haven't finished in the top half of the league in sacks since they last made the playoffs in 2017. It's been the biggest area of need for the organization over the last several years, and it's long overdue that they address it in the first round.
It's also been since 1998 that the Falcons drafted a Georgia player in the first round.
In three seasons with the Bulldogs, Walker posted 12.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, three pass defenses and two forced fumbles in 43 games. Georgia won the national championship for the second straight year during Walker's freshman season in 2022.
On top of his versatility, Bleacher Report's Matt Holder raved about Walker's high ceiling but also claimed the prospect has a low floor.
"Whatever team drafts Walker, he will need to have a plan for his development and will be taking a gamble, but the payoff could be high," wrote Holder.
Whether it's in the first round or again on Day 2, the Falcons desperately need to hit on the next edge rusher they draft. They've missed on far too many selected between the second and fourth rounds in recent years.
The risk that will come with drafting Walker could scare the organization away from the Georgia product. But if Raheem Morris is confident in his staff's ability to develop the high-ceiling prospect, the pay off could be immense.