Atlanta Falcons Returner Depth Could be Tested in 2nd Half vs. Buccaneers
The Atlanta Falcons received good news on the injury front with wide receiver Casey Washington early in the second half. But things are still up in the air at returner.
The AJC's D. Orlando Ledbetter reported Sunday that Falcons returner Jamal Agnew was questionable because of a groin injury.
On the Falcons official depth chart, they have Ray-Ray McCloud III and Mike Hughes listed as their second-team and third-team kickoff returners, respectively. The same is the case at punt returner.
Agnew created solid field position for Atlanta prior to exiting with his groin issue. He returned a pair of kickoffs for 57 total yards, averaging 28.5 yards per return. Agnew also had 29 punt return yards, averaging 14.5 yards per return before leaving.
In the first half, Natrone Brooks also had a kickoff return for the Falcons. Brooks recorded 21 yards on his return.
With the closeness of Sunday's Week 1 matchup for the Falcons, special teams return yards could be key factor. The Falcons and Buccaneers were tied 10-10 early in the third quarter.
Agnew made the Pro Bowl as a returner for the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2022 season. But he's dealt with significant injuries since then.
Last season, Agnew didn't appear in a regular season game. He finished the 2023 campaign on injured reserve.
In 2022, Angew averaged 26 yards per kickoff return and 8.2 yards per punt return. He's returned six kicks for touchdowns -- four punts and two kickoffs.
With the Detroit Lions during the 2017 season, Agnew made first-team All-Pro while leading the NFL with 15.4 return yards per punt.
While Agnew is questionable, Washington returned to the field for the second half. Cameras caught him limping to the locker room after the last play of the second quarter.
The Falcons can't really afford to lose another receiver in Week 1. Veteran Darnell Mooney is already not playing because of a shoulder injury.
Without Mooney, the Falcons posted 144 passing yards in the first two and a half quarters of Week 1. Running back Bijan Robinson was leading the team in receiving with 71 yards on four catches at the 8-minute mark of the fourth quarter.
At halftime, Washington was leading Falcons receivers in receiving. He had two catches for 26 yards on four targets.
The Falcons-Buccaneers matchup is a key early-season NFC South matchup. The Buccaneers have won the division four years in a row. The Falcons are trying to end their streak of seven consecutive losing seasons this winter.