Falcons Fans Make First-Round Desire Clear in PFN Mock Draft Simulator
A lot of NFL draft pundits have predicted the Atlanta Falcons will target an edge rusher in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. Users of the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator agree that should be the pick.
On Feb. 13, PFN released its latest mock draft based on the website's user mock draft simulator. At No. 15 overall, the Falcons landed Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr.
"James Pearce Jr. has somehow flown under the radar a little as the 2025 NFL Draft class has developed, but he’s averaged 10 tackles for loss a season across his three-year career while only being one year removed from leading the SEC with 10 sacks," PFN's staff wrote. "Atlanta Falcons fans clearly see him as the answer to a long-running pass rush need, with the Tennessee talent commanding 12.6% of all first round selections.
"The need for a pass rusher is clear, with 39.5% of all Day 1 selections made on the edge position according to the latest MDS data."
The selection from each team in the PFN mock draft simulation was based on user content. As PFN explained in its Pearce draft skinny, users completing the company's mock draft as the Falcons picked Pearce more than any other player. Pearce was also still available at No. 15, so he was slotted to Atlanta in the first round.
Assuming the users pretending to be the Falcons in NFL mock drafts on PFN are fans, then it's clear Falcons fans see Pearce as the best selection for the team early this offseason.
It's hard to disagree. The Falcons haven't ranked in the top half of the league in sacks since they made their last playoff appearance during 2017. In 2024, the Falcons were second-to-last in sacks.
PFN's writers also like Pearce as a target for the Falcons. In a full mock draft released on Feb. 3, PFN's Jacob Infante predicted the Falcons to nab Pearce at No. 15 in the first round.
On Jan. 24, SI on Falcons' Terrance Biggs explained why Pearce could be a great target for Atlanta in the first round.
In three seasons at Tennessee, Pearce posted 19.5 sacks with 30 tackles for loss. He had 7.5 sacks, 38 combined tackles, 13 tackles for loss and one forced fumble in 2024.