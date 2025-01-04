Panthers Pro Bowler Set to Miss Season Finale vs. Falcons
The Carolina Panthers only have one player -- cornerback Jaycee Horn -- set to go to the Pro Bowl. But the Atlanta Falcons won't have to face him in Week 18.
The Panthers ruled out Horn in their final injury report. Horn didn't practice the entire week because of a hip injury.
Horn also didn't play in Week 17. He will finish the 2024 regular season, which was his fourth NFL campaign, with 68 combined tackles, including 5 tackles for loss, 13 pass defenses and 1 interception.
With his strong 2024 season, Horn earned his first Pro Bowl nomination.
On Jan. 2, he was the lone Panthers player named to the Pro Bowl. Carolina could earn more Pro Bowl nominations with alternates, but clearly, Horn is one of the most important players on the Panthers roster.
Without him, the Falcons will likely see a lot of Michael Jackson and Caleb Farley at cornerback on Jan. 5. Both cornerbacks played every single Panthers defensive snap in Week 17.
Including Horn, the Panthers ruled out five players for Week 18. Linebackers Amare Barno, DJ Johnson, and Josey Jewell along with cornerback Lonnie Johnson will not play.
Barno and L. Johnson are dealing with shoulder ailments while Jewell has a concussion. DJ Johnson is out because of a personal matter.
Other than Horn, Jewell is the most notable player the Panthers will be without in Week 18. Jewell has started 12 games for Carolina this season. He is second on the team with 97 combined tackles.
Offensive tackle Robert Hunt didn't practice Friday because of a knee injury, but he is questionable for the Week 18 matchup. Fellow offensive tackle Taylor Moton, defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson, and wide receiver Xavier Legette are also questionable for the Panthers.
Moton, Robinson, Legette were both limited in Friday's practice. Running back Miles Sanders fully practiced to end the week but is also questionable.
Jackson, safety Nick Scott and outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney were all included on the Panthers Week 18 injury report. But they won't carry an injury designation into Sunday, as all three will play.
The Falcons must beat the Panthers on Jan. 5 to make the playoffs. But to earn their first postseason berth since 2017, the Falcons also need the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to lose.
Falcons-Panthers will kick off at 1 pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Buccaneers will host the New Orleans Saints at the same time.