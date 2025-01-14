Justin Simmons Reveals Thoughts on Return to Atlanta Falcons
Given the financial implications of dealing with quarterback Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot is firmly up behind the eight-ball.
Fontenot will be thankful that if things work out with 2024 first round pick Michael Penix Jr., so at least the immediate future under center looks a tad more financially manageable.
Having said that, with one hand he giveth and with the other he takes it away.
The Falcons are currently $5.5-million over the cap, 28th in the NFL according to Spotrac.
We can expect fiscal restraints are inevitably going to see the Falcons making a host of essential streamlining moves with some seasoned veterans.
In truth, just maybe the free agent addition of safety Justin Simmons during last summer was always merely a stop gap measure as far as both parties were concerned. At 31, Simmons age and monetary expectations are now almost certainly pushing the former Denver Broncos star toward the exit sign.
Simmons signed a one-year, $7.5-million contract with the Falcons in the preseason after an injury to DeMarcco Hellams. However, because of the two-void years added to his deal, he carries a $3.2-million dead cap hit for the Falcons in 2025 and $1.6 million in 2026.
While Simmons sounded entirely realistic about sticking around Atlanta, he also is bound to be aware that financial limitations may close the door on a second year with the Falcons.
"Man, I love it in Atlanta," Simmons said as the season wrapped up. "I think things are trending in the right direction. There's a lot of firsts here, but I've been a part of a lot of firsts in Denver, and I just feel like things are trending in the right directions. There's a lot to take way from it, man, but the locker room is unique. There's really great leadership.This place is in really good hands."
Of course, Simmons took his own sweet time in between being let go by Sean Payton in Denver and signing his one-year, $7.5 million deal with the Falcons.
That strategy played out reasonably well for his bank balance, but given his desire to chase a Super Bowl ring, the truth is the Falcons don't present a quick fix option.
Similarly, the Falcons will be looking to get younger, faster and cheaper on the backend for a number of reasons. Fellow safety and former second-round pick Richie Grant found himself supplanted in the lineup by Simmons, and he likely won't return to the 53-man active roster after a lackluster four years.
So the Falcons will be looking for more help in the secondary as well as the return of Hellams.
Reassigning future dollars has obviously been made all the more tricky by the Cousins situation, and climbing out of the mess will require Fontenot to make some hard decisions. Safety is not the only position where serious change is in the air, so some high profile casualties are inevitable.
Simmons didn't play particularly well in Atlanta in his lone season, but the blame for that can be partially set at the feet of since-fired defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake and his passive-prevent defenses.
Should Simmons not return, there wasn't too much hurt over having a quick cup of coffee together.