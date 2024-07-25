Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins Wants to Play Preseason, Coach Morris Says No
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons started training camp practice Thursday at IBM Performance Field, and quarterback Kirk Cousins was medically cleared to fully participate in the session.
Falcons coach Raheem Morris said before practice that any limitations Cousins has won't be noticeable, and Cousins said after the session he's cautiously relieved to be at this stage in his recovery from the torn Achilles he suffered Week 8 last season.
But what's next for Cousins? Each summer, teams weigh the opportunity cost of playing their starters in the preseason, balancing the value of live snaps with the risk for injury.
For Cousins, who turns 36 between Atlanta's second and third preseason game, playing in exhibition contests may seem moot - but he wants to. However, Morris privately told his nine-figure signal caller he won't take live snaps until the regular season opener Sept. 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"I want to play, but I think that ask fell on deaf ears," Cousins said Thursday. "Raheem's motto is, 'You're not playing. That's just not how we're going to do things.'"
Cousins will still get to see opposing defenses before making his regular season debut, as the Falcons will hold joint practices with the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 6-7 in Miami Gardens.
But Cousins, who played in eight preseason games with the Minnesota Vikings from 2018-20 but none before or after, still believes there's value in lacing up the cleats for in-game action.
"I think seeing live bullets and playing is helpful," Cousins said. "But I also understand the logic behind not doing it."
The Falcons are set to hold seven more practices before heading to Miami, including a pair of sessions open to fans - one July 27 at Seckinger High School in Buford and another Aug. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.