Falcons Must Make This Move to be Truly 'Comfortable' With Kirk Cousins Return
Kirk Cousins will not have another chance to start with the Atlanta Falcons. That ship has sailed.
But the team has tried to present the front that Cousins will return in 2025 as the team's backup quarterback. Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot stated the team was "comfortable" with Cousins on the 2025 roster as Michael Penix Jr.'s backup.
As many around the league haven't, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox didn't buy Fontenot's statement as truly sincere. Knox called the Falcons the "worst" offseason landing spot for Cousins.
But if Cousins agreed to a reduced salary, Knox argued Atlanta's comfortability level would significantly change.
"The Falcons have insisted that they'd be 'comfortable' keeping Cousins as a backup. However, there's no way they'll want to pay $27.5 million for quarterback insurance," wrote Knox. "If Atlanta can't move Cousins, it'll almost certainly ask him to take a substantial pay cut.
"Unless Cousins is willing to take a reduced salary to stand around with a clipboard—which isn't a bad gig if you can get it—he'll need to find a new team in 2025."
Knox didn't elaborate beyond "substantial" when describing the type of pay cut Cousins would need to take. Although he became the Minnesota Vikings starter, Sam Darnold was the highest-paid "backup" quarterback in 2024 based on a total cash standpoint according to Spotrac.
Obviously, Darnold was worth every penny of his $10 million salary based on how he performed this past season. But Cousins is due to make nearly three times as much ($27.5 million) in 2025.
The Falcons would likely have to cut Cousins' 2025 payout in half to feel "comfortable" with him on the roster from a financial perspective. That is highly unlikely to happen.
Last offseason, Cousins talked about how much playing in Atlanta matter to him. His wife's family has strong Georgia roots. But that was before he lost his job.
Unless Cousins wants to end his career with the Falcons as a backup, there's little incentive for him to take a pay cut. If Cousins insists the Falcons' honor their contract agreement, the team could release him to avoid paying the $10 million bonus he is owed in March.
Then, he could sign for a league-minimum contract similar to what Russell Wilson did with the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason. Cousins can do that because the Falcons will pay the quarterback $27.5 million regardless of whether or not he's on the roster.
Cousins would then have an opportunity to start with his new team.
It would be wise for the Falcons to explore the possibilities of reducing Cousins' pay. That's likely the only way Cousins as a backup in Atlanta will work.
But just like trading the quarterback, the move is a long shot.