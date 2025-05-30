Why Trading Kyle Pitts Wouldn't Make Sense for Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons and tight end Kyle Pitts have been no stranger to offseason questions over the past several years. The latest has the potential to be the last.
FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz reported Friday morning that "multiple teams have reached out to the Falcons" about the availability of Pitts, who's entering the final year of his rookie contract. Schultz added no deals are imminent and Atlanta "would prefer to keep him."
And the Falcons should.
Atlanta, which went 8-9 last season and has won seven or eight games in six of its past seven playoff-less seasons, intends on being competitive this fall. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said he expects the team's first-round draft pick -- now owned by the Los Angeles Rams -- to be late in the opening frame.
Why would the Falcons, who want to win in 2025, trade one of their best offensive weapons?
Why, after giving the keys of their offense to rising second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr., would Atlanta part with its lone proven pass-catching tight end?
Why, one month after giving up two 2026 picks during the 2025 draft, would the Falcons suddenly value future choices enough to hurt their present outlook?
There's a valid argument about Pitts, who was selected No. 4 overall in 2021, falling short of the lofty expectations that came with him being the highest-drafted tight end in league history. He eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie, but his highest single-season total since is 667 yards in 2023.
Pitts, 24, finished tied for 22nd among tight ends with 47 catches last season, though he ranked 13th in yards (602) and touchdowns (four), according to FantasyPros. He was 17th in targets with 74, but his 12.8 yards per reception ranked seventh best among those with at least 20 targets.
The Falcons believe Pitts is in line for a step forward in 2025, with offensive coordinator Zac Robinson citing it's his second year in the system and he has a better understanding of details and concepts.
Pitts certainly has a role as a versatile pass catcher in Atlanta's offense -- and the tight end room around him doesn't offer much else in the aerial attack.
Aside from Pitts, the Falcons have five tight ends on their roster: Charlie Woerner, Feleipe Franks, Teagan Quitoriano, Nikola Kalinic and undrafted rookie Joshua Simon.
Woerner, who's well-renowned for his blocking prowess, set a career high with seven receptions last season. Franks, a quarterback-turned-tight end and special teams standout, has made one career catch.
Quitoriano started four of seven appearances with the Houston Texans last season but didn't see any targets; his career-best mark is seven catches as a rookie in 2022. Kalinic started two of seven games played with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 and made two appearances with the Los Angeles Rams last season, but he hasn't recorded any offensive statistics.
The best pass-catching option behind Pitts is the rookie Simon, who in 2024 caught 40 passes for 519 yards and seven touchdowns, becoming the first tight end in the University of South Carolina's history to lead the team in all three categories.
Atlanta is fond of Simon -- but as a long-term piece. Expecting Simon, who hasn't so much as put on pads in an official NFL practice, to reach Pitts's numbers this fall would be an ill-advised and, frankly, unrealistic move for a team with playoff aspirations.
So, will teams call and ask about Pitts and his availability? It certainly appears they already have. But it's also clear the Falcons don't intend to move Pitts, which is supported by their roster makeup and 2025 goals.
Terry Fontenot's phone may keep ringing, but the Falcons' fifth-year general manager would almost certainly need to be blown away to listen.