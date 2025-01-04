Falcons Elevate CB to Active Roster for Week 18
The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday that they have elevated cornerback Lamar Jackson from their practice squad to the active roster for Week 18.
Jackson will be available for the Falcons to face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
This is Jackson's second practice squad elevation this season. He also dressed for the team's Week 17 showdown versus the Washington Commanders on Dec. 29.
Jackson didn't record any statistics in Week 17. He played 2 snaps on special teams.
With the Week 18 elevation, Jackson will have the opportunity to square off against his former team. Jackson played one game for the Panthers last season.
During Week 12 for Carolina in 2023, Jackson lined up for 11 special teams snaps.
The less famous Lamar Jackson joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He signed with the New York Jets on May 6, 2020.
Jackson started six games as a rookie in 2020. He also played one game for the Jets during 2021.
Sunday will be Jackson's 25th career NFL game. He played 14 games for the Jets.
Jackson played for the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos in 2022. He spent the summer of 2023 with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Panthers practice squad.
The Falcons signed Jackson to their practice squad on Nov. 11. The Panthers placed Jackson on IR after waiving the cornerback in August.
Jackson played college football for Nebraska from 2016-19. In 47 games, he registered 22 pass defenses, 7 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 5 interceptions. Jackson had 12 pass defenses and 3 interceptions as a senior in 2019.
If Jackson sees the field on Sunday, it will likely be in a special teams role. But he does give the Falcons extra cornerback depth.
Cornerbacks Kevin King and Dee Alford were on the Falcons injury report (King was on the list for a personal matter) this week. However, both don't carry an injury designation heading into Week 18.
The Falcons will kick off against the Panthers at 1 pm ET Sunday. The Falcons must win and need the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to lose to the New Orleans Saints to capture the NFC South title.
If either result doesn't happen, the Falcons will miss the postseason for the seventh consecutive season.