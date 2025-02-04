Could Falcons Fill Two Defensive Holes With Myles Garrett Trade?
Pundits appear split between whether the Atlanta Falcons should make edge rusher or cornerback their top priority this offseason. But there could be a way the Falcons address both positions with one trade.
On Feb. 3, Bleacher Report's NFL scouting department identified cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. as one of the top three trade targets for the Falcons this offseason. Emerson started 15 games for the Cleveland Browns, posting 80 combined tackles, including three tackles for loss and five pass defenses, last season.
BR argued, though, that Emerson could be on the trade block this spring.
"Targeting a cornerback to play alongside A.J. Terrell could be a priority too," BR wrote. "Martin Emerson Jr. could be the odd man out in Cleveland, as they also have Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II."
If the Falcons can engage the Browns in trade talks for Emerson, Atlanta general manager Terry Fontenot might as well swing for the fences and try to get edge rusher Myles Garrett included in the deal.
Obviously, the trade price would dramatically increase with the inclusion of Garrett. He's not some throw-in player for a deal but rather a potential defensive player of the year candidate every season.
Garrett, though, formally requested a trade from the Browns on Feb. 3. As of now, the Browns have refused to engaged in trade talks involving the four-time first-team All-Pro, butthe Falcons have already been linked to Garrett in trade rumors.
If the Falcons have the Browns on the phone in Emerson trade talks, they might as well try to see what price it'd take to bring Garrett to Atlanta.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that Garrett, by himself, will cost a first-round pick and perhaps multiple another selections. Teams could also include a player in the deal.
It will obviously be a more expensive trade for the Falcons to also get Emerson on top of Garrett. But both players together for perhaps only an extra Day 3 selection, would be well worth the cost.
The Falcons were 22nd in pass defense and 31st in sacks during 2024. Garrett and Emerson would go a long way to helping the Falcons defense improve in both of those categories.