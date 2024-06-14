Proposed Trade Lands Falcons 4-Time Pro Bowl Edge Rusher
The Atlanta Falcons saw veteran edge rusher Calais Campbell come off the market, as he signed with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday. But while Campbell won’t be back in Atlanta this fall, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport argued the Falcons have another option for acquiring a veteran edge rusher.
On June 14, Davenport proposed the Falcons trade a 2025 third-round pick and 2026 fifth-rounder to the New England Patriots for veteran Matt Judon.
“Defensively, the Falcons have major issues on the edge. Atlanta's leading returning player at that position in sacks is youngster Arnold Ebiketie—with six. The Falcons need better pass-rushers—period,” wrote Davenport.
“Judon is 31 and coming off a significant injury. But from 2019 to 2022, Judon made four straight Pro Bowls with the Patriots and Baltimore Ravens. In 2021 and 2022, he racked up 28 sacks.
If the Falcons could land that caliber of player at a position of need, it could swing the balance of power in the NFC South.”
The Falcons trading for Judon would be a little like the Bud Dupree signing was last year. Dupree was a reclamation project last offseason after three consecutive years of dealing with injuries.
Dupree was healthy in 2023 for the Falcons, though, and recorded 6.5 sacks. Judon only played four contests last season because of injury.
But there are two major differences between signing Dupree and a potential Judon trade for the Falcons. First, it would cost Atlanta something in addition to money. Davenport suggested two draft picks, including a third-rounder.
That could be an issue with the Falcons having already lost a 2025 fifth-rounder to the tampering penalty. Losing another draft pick isn’t ideal.
The reward, though, is even higher than what the Dupree signing offered.
In his last two healthy seasons with the Patriots, Judon posted more than 12 sacks. Dupree has never reached that sack plateau in his career. In fact, he’s only had a double-digit sack season once.
As for the Falcons, they haven’t had an edge rusher reach 12 sacks since Vic Beasley in 2016.
Even if Judon registered 8-10 sacks for the Falcons, he’d have a tremendous impact. Opposing offensive lines wouldn’t be able to double team Arnold Ebiketie, increasing his chances of a breakout season.
Rookie defensive linemen Ruke Orhorhoro, Bralen Trice and Brandon Dorlus also wouldn’t feel pressure to make an immediate impact.
Judon would be a short-term fix, as he’s not signed after the 2024 season. But his potential impact this fall should make him a very appealing trade option for the Falcons if he’s available.