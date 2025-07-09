Falcons Stay With Same Unorthodox QB Plan in 2024 NFL Re-draft
Quarterback Kirk Cousins expressed regret over signing with the Atlanta Falcons during the 2024 offseason. Cousins' second-guessing stemmed from the fact the Falcons elected to draft quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall less than two months after he agreed to his four-year contract.
But while Cousins has regrets, Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick argued the Falcons should have none -- at least in regards to drafing Penix.
In a 2024 NFL re-draft, Flick projected Penix to still be on the board at No. 8 as he was 14 and a half months ago. And at No. 8 in the re-draft, the Falcons selected Penix.
"The Falcons didn't anticpate Penix being their starting quarterback in 2025 -- or even for the last three games of '24 on merit alone -- but that's the way the cards fell," Flick wrote. "Atlanta remains enamored with Penix's arm talent, and he's finding his voice as a leader this summer.
"The Falcons believe Penix has the tools to lead a playoff push this year and be their franchise quarterback moving forward -- so, despite mass criticism for bypassing defenders in 2024, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's bet paid off."
It was highly unusual for the Falcons to add both Cousins and Penix in the same offseason. But if they could have a do-over, they'd probably elect not to sign Cousins, especially to a four-year, $180 million contract, and still draft Penix.
It was only three starts, but Penix showed very encouraging signs at the end of last season. Plus, as Flick explained, the team has been impressed with him through offseason workouts.
Penix's arrival was very unorthodox and awkward. But there won't be a reason for the Falcons to wish they had drafted anyone else at No. 8 in 2024 unless Penix proves not to be the long-term answer behind center.
The southpaw signal-caller didn't drop from No. 8 in Flick's re-draft, but he was the fifth quarterback off the board in the re-draft instead of the fourth. Bo Nix, who 12th to the Denver Broncos in the actual draft, went to the New York Giants at No. 6 in Flick's re-do.
Quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye were still the top three selections. However, Daniels went first overall to the Chicago Bears and Maye was the No. 2 choice to the Washington Commanders in the re-draft. Williams was the third pick to the New England Patriots.
Michigan's J.J. McCarthy still went No. 10 to the Minnesota Vikings in Flick's re-draft.