Falcons Fans Call Out Mike Florio Over Latest Outlandish Michael Penix Jr. Take
The NFL regular season begins in 15 days. Consider me among the group counting down the days.
Instead of enjoying the final days of summer before Labor Day, NFL pundits with major media platforms are taking one final stab at forming a hot take. It doesn't matter how outlandish the take may be.
On Tuesday, Atlanta fan favorite and Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio had an odd explanation as to why quarterback Michael Penix Jr. isn't playing more in the preseason -- Penix is secretly Atlanta's Week 1 starter.
"Usually, it’s impossible to roll with a first-round rookie and then bench him if/when he struggles. It’s very hard to bench the young player without cratering his confidence," Florio wrote. "In Atlanta, however, the Falcons could decide Cousins needs a little more time to recover from his torn Achilles tendon, and that Penix will play as Cousins finishes the climb back to 100 percent.
"This would allow them to start the season with Penix. If/when he struggles, Cousins would suddenly be good to go. If Penix plays well, the Falcons can let him keep playing.
"It’s perfect cover for giving Penix a trial run. And it’s a possible explanation for not letting him play in the second or third preseason game."
Falcons fans on X (formery Twitter) weren't buying Florio's suggestion.
Those were more personal attacks. But other Falcons fans were more objective in their criticism, poking holes in Florio's argument.
The Falcoholic's Kevin Knight also took major issue with Florio's assertion that Penix could secretly start for the Falcons in Week 1.
Knight added this question: "The Falcons don't believe in playing starters/key reserves in the preseason and view it as an evaluation tool." Or, "The Falcons are playing 5D chess because Kirk Cousins is secretly hurt and the team is trying to start Penix with zero 1st team reps."
"You decide."
If the Falcons were playing 5D chess, they wouldn't have sat 36 players in Week 2 of the preseason. It would have only been Penix. Clearly, Morris just doesn't value the preseason for his players guaranteed to make the roster.
Additionally, the Falcons view themselves as contenders, as evident by the additions of Matt Judon and Justin Simmons. Therefore, it seems highly unlikely the Falcons would want to "experiment" to begin the season.
They want to win the NFC South for the first time since 2016. So, even Week 1 isn't the time to mess around.
That's especially true with Arthur Smith and the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the season opener. The last thing Morris wants his new bosses to see is the man he replaced and the 50,000-plus Steelers fans enjoying their time downtown on the evening of September 8.
15 days and counting.