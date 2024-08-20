Falcons Justin Simmons, Matt Judon Moves Drew 'Glowing' Reviews Around NFL
When the Atlanta Falcons traded for star outside linebacker Matt Judon from the New England Patriots on Aug. 14, Falcons coach Raheem Morris's phone buzzed.
There were several congratulatory texts sent his way -- and for the Irvington, N.J., native, many were from fans of the New York Jets, who no longer have to play against Judon twice a year as AFC East rivals.
But when the Falcons signed star free agent safety Justin Simmons to a one-year contract the next day, Morris's phone again lit up. This time, it was from a more diverse audience -- a variety of sects across the NFL landscape.
"Two players that you get glowing recommendations from people that they played with," Morris said Monday in Flowery Branch. "When the signing goes down, and everybody calls me excited about the people that they've worked with and people that worked with them before, whether it be in Denver, Baltimore, New England."
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | iHeart
Judon made the Pro Bowl each year from 2019-22 and was on his way to another in 2023 before suffering a torn lower right bicep. Simmons, meanwhile, has earned second-team All-Pro honors in four of the past five years, starring on the back end of the Denver Broncos' defense.
Respect for Judon and Simmons is widespread across the sport's highest level. Morris, who has no prior experience with either player, found that out rather quickly.
And from their on-field skill level to off-field leadership, Morris has a brighter outlook on the Falcons' 2024 season than he did a week ago.
"It's hard to say I'm not more confident," Morris said. "The two players, I don't know how many Pro Bowls they've got amongst each other, but you're talking about grown men adding to your organization that got real, true value."
Morris realized why Simmons and Judon have grown as accomplished as they are during his first formal interaction with each.
Simmons visited the Falcons on Aug. 12 and 13, and he ate dinner with a group of Falcons that includes Morris, general manager Terry Fontenot, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, safety Jessie Bates III and cornerback A.J. Terrell.
They ate at Chops Lobster Bar in Atlanta -- and for as much as the Falcons wanted to pitch themselves to Simmons, the 30-year-old safety already knew much of what he needed.
"He's talking about our team and our guys and [safety] Richie [Grant] and what it means to him," Morris said. "Like, who does that? That fires you up."
Simmons was searching for answers on differences between the Falcons' previous coaching staff, led by head boss Arthur Smith, and the group Morris has assembled, among several other questions. Evidently, he liked the responses.
Judon's experience was less formal in setting, as he held a FaceTime call with Morris that was permitted by the Patriots and the NFL.
Morris's energy stood out to Judon, while Judon's intentionality and assertiveness had the same effect on Morris, who quickly recognized he wanted the 32-year-old on his team.
"He's telling you exactly what he's going to bring you from his standpoint," Morris said. "That dog mentality -- and he didn't use dog, he used a different word -- but I loved it. I'm like, 'Yes, bring him.'"
Film and stats only tell part of the story. Morris noted he wants to add positive people -- players who fit Atlanta's ethos and conduct business in a way that best represents the organization.
Judon and Simmons checked those boxes. Their past employers confirmed it.
As for the on-field component, Morris strives to be player-driven, emphasizing doing what the players do well. He feels Simmons and Judon bring unique skill sets with clear strengths to their game.
"Justin with his ball skills, his unique ability to get the ball back. I can't remember the exact number of interceptions he's had, but it's a lot over the last couple years," Morris said about Simmons, who has 30 interceptions in eight seasons. "Then Judon, with his ability to affect the passer, and he's really unique, because you've seen him in two different systems, do it two different ways."
Judon, who played the first five years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens, entered the NFL by being used in a variety of roles. He was an edge-setter who could blitz from different spots and was moved the formation.
In New England, Judon more consistently aligned off the edge and was directly involved in the Patriots' pass rushing groups up front, especially on third down and long situations. On third and short, Judon proved his intellect and high mental capacity, Morris said.
Unique is one word for each player. Proven, productive and potential game-changers are several others.
Morris noted the additions of Simmons and Judon created a buzz from the fanbase, which Judon said he could feel over social media. Morris said such excitement is exactly what players and coaches want, forming a mentality that has left Atlanta's first-year coach jubilant.
But nothing excites Morris more than seeing it on the field -- and with Simmons and Judon making their debuts in Monday's practice, Morris is eager to see them play and acclimate to Atlanta's system with Week 1 less than three weeks away.
"Two really exciting players in their own right, and I just can't wait to get them on the grass now," Morris said. "They're here, they're on the grass, we'll get some nice evaluations this week on what they can do and what they could be, and then it's up to us to go make it happen."