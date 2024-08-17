Michael Penix Jr. Headlines Atlanta Falcons' 36 Inactives at Baltimore Ravens
The Atlanta Falcons are set to play their second game of the preseason at noon Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens inside M&T Bank Stadium.
But many of the Falcons who fans know best -- and then some -- won't be on the field, much like in last Friday night's 20-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
And as opposed to the preseason opener, first-round rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. surprisingly won't see the field.
According to Falcons.Com's Terrin Waack, here's Atlanta's 36-player list of healthy scratches pre-game ...
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr.
Running backs: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier
Receivers: Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud III, KhaDarel Hodge
Tight end: Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley
Offensive line: Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Drew Dalman, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary (entire starting five)
DEFENSE
Defensive line: Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, Zach Harrison, Kentavius Street, Ta'Quon Graham, Eddie Goldman, Matthew Judon, Lorenzo Carter
Linebackers: Kaden Elliss, Nate Landman, Troy Andersen
Secondary: Jessie Bates III, A.J. Terrell, Dee Alford, Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III, Antonio Hamilton Sr., Dane Cruikshank (ankle injury), DeMarcco Hellams (ankle injury), Justin Simmons
In essence, none of Atlanta's starters will play -- and if it were up to Falcons coach Raheem Morris, none of his players would.
The Falcons lost two players -- rookie outside linebacker Bralen Trice and defensive back Harrison Hand each suffered knee injuries -- for the season and another -- safety DeMarcco Hellams was carted off with an ankle injury -- for a significant time due to injuries sustained against the Dolphins.
Morris said he doesn't want to play in preseason games, but in most cases, he has no choice. Trice is entering his first NFL season, while Hellams is going into Year 2. Morris said they needed reps. Hand is fighting for a roster spot and was likely on the outside looking in before the game. In essence, all three had reasons to play.
But for everyone with real playing experience, the Falcons don't want them to play in the preseason with hopes of avoiding the injury bug, which is something Morris puts on himself anytime a player departs with an ailment.
"You always look back and any time a guy gets hurt, you want to blame yourself," Morris said. "So I definitely take full responsibility for that when our guys get hurt in preseason games. And that definitely doesn't change anything. It just kind of further tells how I feel about the preseason when it comes to those type of things when you can't mitigate injury."
Even for those who aren't playing, the game still carries significance. Cousins and Bates each said this week that they keep ear pieces in so they can listen to the play-calls, and they effectively play their position from the sideline.
So, Saturday will be full of mental reps for Atlanta's starters (and some backups) -- with Morris doing everything in his power to ensure no more significant injuries occur.