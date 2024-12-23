Michael Penix Jr. 'Ready for the Moment' in First Start for Atlanta Falcons
34 unanswered points, 200-plus passing yards, and no earned interceptions, that’s a win-win day for new Atlanta Falcons starting Michael Penix Jr. following a 34-7 smackdown of the New York Giants.
“Being out there the first snap, it felt a little different, but I was excited and I was ready for the moment,” Penix said after his first start.
The 1-0 Penix went 18 of 27 (66/7%) passing for 202 yards and was credited with one interception. He was plagued by multiple drops including another Kyle Pitts low-effort blunder that led to his only interception.
The amount of zip on Penix’s sideline passes was an improvement in gameplay and at the position, but his maturity in a huge moment for himself and the franchise will age best.
“It feels great,” Penix said. “I’ve been preparing each and every day for this day. Always preparing like the starter, even though I wasn’t at first.”
Penix didn’t stop there; he maturely gave credit to the rest of the team throughout his postgame presser following the win over the Giants.
“It feels great to come out here and get a big-time win for the team,” said Penix. “Defense played a heck of a game, big credit to those guys, two touchdowns on the defensive side of the ball. The offensive line…kept me clean all game. Obviously getting the ball to the playmakers we have, they’re going to make plays, and they did all game. It was such a blessing. Great team game.”
What can Penix look forward to now?
Maybe his first touchdown pass, but don’t tell Bijan Robinson that, having nearly knocked it in, falling short at the two-yard line.
“It felt awful, I was trying to get Mike his first one,” said Robinson after the game. “I thought I beat the dude so bad, but I didn’t know he was trailing behind me…I was like ‘Mike, I’m sorry bro, please forgive me.’ because that’s one you should score easily.”
Next up, Penix and the Falcons travel to Washington to take on the Commanders, Rookie of the Year favorite Jayden Daniels, and old friend Dan Quinn on Sunday Night Football.
Penix eased into his first start against the hapless Giants, but his first road game, in a must-win situation, against a playoff opponent, in prime time, will be a much more difficult test.
If the Falcons want a shot at the playoffs, a win in Washington is a must. Thankfully Penix seems ready for the moment.