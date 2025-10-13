49ers Lose Critical Defender Ahead of Matchup with Falcons
ATLANTA, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons have still not kicked off their Week 6 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, but their Week 7 opponents received some brutal injury news.
The San Francisco 49ers lost All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner to a season-ending injury. In the first quarter of a 30-19 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Warner dislocated and broke his right ankle. He has missed just one game of a possible 122 since entering the league in 2018, but he will miss the remainder of the season due to this season-ending surgery.
The linebacker is one of the best players in the league at his position, but also a team captain and a critical member of the 49ers' defense. He is a four-time first-team AP All-Pro, has been to four-straight Pro Bowls, and is widely considered to be the heartbeat of this unit.
On the season, Warner leads the team in tackles (51), has two tackles for loss, three passes defended, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Last season, he recorded 131 tackles, five tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, and two interceptions (with one going for a touchdown).
In his place, the 49ers turned to second-year linebacker Tatum Bethune, who has one NFL start to his credit, and weakside linebacker Dee Winters. Bethune led the defense in tackles (10), but the 49ers gave up touchdowns on three of their four first-half drives after Warner left the game.
This is just the latest of several injuries that have struck the 49ers. Star edge rusher Nick Bosa tore his ACL in Week 3, but this team has also played for long periods without tight end George Kittle and quarterback Brock Purdy, plus wide receivers Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, and Brandon Aiyuk.
Despite the rash of injuries, San Francisco still sits tied atop the NFC West at 4-2. Additionally, several of those players could return for the matchup with the Falcons.
The Falcons and 49ers are set to square off in Santa Clara on Sunday Night Football next weekend. Both of these teams have their eyes set on making a run to the postseason, so this could be a critical matchup that could determine playoff seeding come January.
With running back Bijan Robinson, the loss of Warner could be felt even more. The multipurpose Falcon is sixth in the NFL in total yards, despite playing two fewer games than his competition (stats are recorded before Monday Night Football).