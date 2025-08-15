49ers Release former Atlanta Falcons Tight End
The Atlanta Falcons wanted to get better run blocking from the tight end position in 2024, so they turned to a pair of former San Francisco 49ers: Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley.
Woerner is widely considered the best blocking tight end in the NFL, and he didn't disappoint in his debut season in Atlanta. Dwelley was the lesser-known of the two, but he still played in all 17 games for the Falcons last year.
However, after his lone season with the Falcons, he returned to the 49ers, where he spent the first six years of his career. He may have to keep looking for a new home in 2025, and Adam Schefter reported the 49ers released Dwelley on Friday afternoon.
The 49ers originally signed Dwelley out of the University of San Diego after going undrafted in 2018. He had a productive career with the Toreros with 197 catches for 2,305 yards and 26 touchdowns in his career.
His best season from a receptions standpoint came two years later when he hauled in 19 catches for 245 yards and a touchdown in 2020.
Dwelley saw action in every Falcons game last year and was mostly used in two-tight-end packages as an extra blocker and on special teams. He had 105 snaps on offense and had one catch for five yards.
Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave him a 59.3 run block grade for the Falcons last season. By comparison, Woerner earned a 65.6 run block grade, and Kyle Pitts a 46.1.
Woerner appears to be the entrenched starter at tight end heading into the 2025 season for the Falcons, with Pitts taking the majority of snaps from either the slot or wide receiver positions.
The Falcons kept three tight ends on their roster last year, including Pitts, and will likely do the same again this year. With Pitts still being listed as a tight end, there's a battle to back up Woerner. Dwelley could certainly be an option if the Falcons opted to give him another tryout, but the competition looks to be between Nikola Kalinic, Teagan Quitoriano, rookie Joshua Simon, and Feleipe Franks.
Atlanta Falcons On SI's Garrett Chapman picked the dark horse in Franks in his recent 53-man roster prediction following a pair of joint practices with the Tennessee Titans.
The battle to back up Woerner will continue on Friday night as the Falcons take on the Titans at 7:00 p.m. EST at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.