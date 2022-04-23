Athens to Atlanta: Does Former Georgia DL Jordan Davis Fit Falcons?

The former Georgia Bulldog could be a surprise pick at No. 8 or a target if the team trades down.

After an incredibly impressive showing at the NFL Combine, clocking an official time of 4.78 seconds in the 40-yard dash, could Jordan Davis find himself staying in the state in which he went to college?

Well according to Davis himself, he would love to stay home. The projected first-rounder threw out the opening pitch at the Atlanta Braves game on April 13. It was Georgia National Championship Day at Truist Park.

He hinted about his preferred draft destination when The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz asked if he has spoken with the Atlanta Falcons ahead of the draft or not.

“I can’t give out all the secrets but we talked a couple of times,” Davis told Schultz. I’d love to stay home. I have a preference but you can’t make everything happen.”

Drafting Davis would certainly improve Atlanta's run defense. He would easily get push up the middle and help the edge rushers make plays.

Where he ends up going in the draft remains to be seen, but it’s a good bet he’ll go in Round 1 in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Let's take a look at what Davis could bring to the Atlanta Falcons:

Pass Game

Davis will never be mistaken for a pass rusher. He shows some pretty good lateral agility and quickness for his size to execute stunts. He tends to play high which is most likely the result of his height. When he does get low, he is able to flash great power and leg drive to push the pocket. His heavy hands provide pop and get blockers on their heels.

Davis has a very average get-off and limited burst. He doesn't have a whole lot of moves in his pass rush arsenal and more than likely will make minimum impacts in this area.

Run Game

This is where Davis will shine. His very strong lower half allows him to anchor at the point of attack. He can anchor and be difficult to move on combo blocks.

He can play through contact and make plays in the run game with ease. His size closes gaps and disrupts running lanes. He does a good job of keeping blockers away from his frame by utilizing his long arms. He is limited to making plays inside the tackle box due to a lack of great lateral agility.

For a guy his size, he has shown the ability to slice through gaps taking down ball carriers. He will stack and shed with the best of them. He has average short-area quickness. He was mostly utilized on offense in short-yardage and goal-line situations. This is just adding value to him as a prospect.

Bottom Line

Davis is a monster of a human being. He's a perfect fit for a team like the Falcons looking for a zero tech or 1 tech in the middle of their defense. His overall value is determined by how teams view his skillset. If it were 25 years ago, Davis would be a surefire top 5 pick but in a passing league, his value to certain teams could be lower.