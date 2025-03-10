BREAKING: Grady Jarrett to Sign with Bears After Falcons Release
Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett's 10-year run with the Atlanta Falcons ended after his release Monday morning -- but Jarrett wasn't unemployed for long.
Five hours after hitting the free agent market, Jarrett agreed to a three-year contract with the Chicago Bears worth up to $43.5 million with $28.5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Jarrett is the second big-named Falcon free agent to agree to terms with the Bears, as starting center Drew Dalman landed a three-year, $42 million contract Monday afternoon.
Dalman was an unrestricted free agent, while Jarrett's release was a cap-saving measure -- Atlanta opened $16 million with his release, according to OverTheCap.
Regardless, the move marked the end of a decade-long run full of accolades and quality leadership.
Since being drafted in the fifth round in 2015, Jarrett has made two Pro Bowl appearances, been a team captain the past six years and was Atlanta's nomination for the 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year award.
But in 2024, his first year off a torn ACL suffered in 2023, he lacked his usual production -- Jarrett recorded only 2.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss last season, and he tallied just one sack and nine quarterback hits over the final 16 games.
Numbers aside, Jarrett was a central piece to the team's locker room and was a popular face around the Atlanta community.
Falcons owner Arthur Blank addressed the team's decision to part ways with Jarrett in a press release Monday afternoon.
"Over the past decade, Grady has exemplified true professionalism, leadership and humility while representing both the Falcons and the city of Atlanta," Blank said. "It has been an honor to witness Grady’s growth—not only as a team captain and Pro Bowl player on the field but also as a remarkable individual and family man off the field.
"Beyond his exceptional skills as a football player, Grady stands as a role model, consistently showing resilience in the face of adversity. His impact reaches far beyond the game - his tenacity and love for the those around him have inspired not only me, but teammates, staff and generations of Falcons fans alike."
Blank acknowledged moving on from Jarrett, the second-longest tenured player on the team, wasn't easy.
"In this business, we are often faced with difficult decisions, and this one is no exception," Blank said. "On behalf of myself, the entire Falcons organization and the city of Atlanta, we honor and thank Grady for his incredible contributions both on and off the field.
"Grady will forever be part of our Falcons’ family, and we will always be here supporting him and wishing him the very best."
But for the next three years, Jarrett will be a distant cousin -- walking in lockstep with Dalman and the Bears.