Falcons Reveal Initial 53-Man Roster: Who Made The Team?

The official list is out.

With the Atlanta Falcons cutting 27 players Tuesday, the team has completed its bulk of cut day to get down to the 53-man limit.

Here's a look at the roster ...

QB (2): Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder

RB (4): Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, Tyler Allgeier (R), Avery Williams

FB (1): Keith Smith

WR (6): Drake London (R), Bryan Edwards, Olamide Zaccheaus, KhaDarel Hodge, Damiere Byrd, Jared Bernhardt (R)

TE (4): Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse, John FitzPatrick (R), Feleipe Franks

OL (8): Jake Matthews, Elijah Wilkinson, Matt Hennessy, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi, Drew Dalman, Jalen Mayfield

DL (5): Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Ta'Quon Graham, Anthony Rush, Timothy Horne (R)

LB (10): Deion Jones, Rashaan Evans, Lorenzo Carter, Arnold Ebiketie (R), DeAngelo Malone (R), Ade Ogundeji, Troy Andersen (R), Mykal Walker, Quinton Bell, Nate Landman (R)

CB (6): A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward, Isaiah Oliver, Dee Alford, Mike Ford, Darren Hall

S (4): Richie Grant, Jaylinn Hawkins, Dean Marlowe, Erik Harris

ST (3): Younghoe Koo, Bradley Pinion, Liam McCullough

It's important to note that this is just the initial roster and the 53-man list is always fluid throughout the season.

The team is bringing on three undrafted free agents ... wide receiver Jared Bernhardt, defensive lineman Timothy Horne and linebacker Nate Landman, all of whom made big plays in the preseason. 

The list is bound to change over the next several days and throughout the year, so the players above can celebrate making the team ... but not for long.

