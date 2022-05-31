Skip to main content

NFC Top Priorities: Give Falcons Coach Arthur Smith a Real Chance?

The offensive-minded coach Smith needs more to work with, says one analyst.

Saying the Atlanta Falcons struggled offensively last season isn't exactly a bold claim; the team racked up the seventh-fewest points and fourth-fewest yards across the entire NFL in head coach Arthur Smith's first year. After the trade of Matt Ryan and suspension of Calvin Ridley, things looked even worse for Atlanta heading into 2022.

Matt Ryan vs. Detroit Lions

Matt Ryan

Calvin Ridley vs Dolphins

Calvin Ridley

Arthur Smith on Calvin Ridley

Arthur Smith

However, exiting the free agent and NFL draft periods, many felt much better about the direction of the Falcons offense. The additions of draftees Drake London (wide receiver), Desmond Ridder (quarterback), and Tyler Allgeier (running back) provide plausible answers for the team moving forward.

As it turns out, not all are in agreement regarding Atlanta's offseason. In a recent article, NFL.com stated that the biggest priority for the remainder of the Falcons' offseason should be giving Smith, who is also the offensive play caller, a chance to produce with the offense.

Eighth overall pick Drake London has already been crowned as Atlanta's top wideout. Everything behind him -- Damiere Byrd, Olamide Zaccheaus and the traded-for Bryan Edwards -- signifies a position in need of a spark. Even with Kyle Pitts in the mix, the Falcons are rolling out one of the more talent-poor, skill-position lineups league-wide. General manager Terry Fontenot must hunt over hill and dale for trade bait and street veterans with upside. Arthur Smith coached this squad up a year ago, but stopgap passer Marcus Mariota -- and sure-to-see-starts-as-a-rookie draftee Desmond Ridder -- will face one white-knuckle bar fight after the next with an opening slate that includes the Saints, Rams, Bucs, 49ers and Bengals over the first seven weeks.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

NFL
Play

Falcons Fascinating Duo: QB Coach Sees Promising Results With Atlanta Rookies

Former NFL QB Jordan Palmer already can see the upside of Desmond Ridder working with Drake London in Atlanta

By Cole Thompson16 hours ago
16 hours ago
DeanMarlowe
Play

Falcons DB Dean Marlowe Extends Offer to Uvalde Shooting Survivor

Marlowe is quickly endearing himself to Atlanta's fanbase off the field.

By Daniel Flick and Jeremy Brener17 hours ago
17 hours ago
avery-williams
Play

Why Did Falcons Move Avery Williams to Running Back?

You don't see a player change their position every day.

By Jeremy Brener17 hours ago
17 hours ago

Many viewed Edwards as the spark the receiver room needed, as the former Las Vegas Raider is expected to be a starter. Conversely, it appears the outside perspective surrounding Atlanta's group of pass-catchers isn't as positive as the view amongst the team's fanbase.

Arthur Smith

Arthur Smith

Desmond Ridder

Desmond Ridder

Bryan Edwards

Bryan Edwards

Atlanta's schedule will surely do the team no favors, as the team has the ninth-hardest schedule off of last year's records. However, the Falcons managed to win seven games last year with the then-rookie Pitts as its top weapon in the passing game after losing Ridley for the season and lost only Russell Gage and Hayden Hurst in free agency.

Free agent additions Auden Tate and Damiere Byrd, plus the newly acquired Edwards, should give the Falcons an infusion of talent. But, depending on who you ask, the team still needs more for Smith and the offense to produce at a respectable clip in 2022.

NFL
News

Falcons Fascinating Duo: QB Coach Sees Promising Results With Atlanta Rookies

By Cole Thompson16 hours ago
DeanMarlowe
News

Falcons DB Dean Marlowe Extends Offer to Uvalde Shooting Survivor

By Daniel Flick and Jeremy Brener17 hours ago
avery-williams
News

Why Did Falcons Move Avery Williams to Running Back?

By Jeremy Brener17 hours ago
buccaneers-news-antonio-brown-releases-alleged-text-messages-with-bruce-arians-from-before-week-17-1024x547
News

Antonio Brown Announces Update on 2022 Future

By Falcon Report StaffMay 29, 2022
Arthur Smith Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith on Uvalde Shooting: 'Part of Me Thinks Our Political Process Is Broken'

By Jeremy BrenerMay 29, 2022
Troy Andersen
News

Deion Jones Injury Creates Opportunity For Falcons Rookie LB Troy Andersen

By Jeremy BrenerMay 29, 2022
Kyle Pitts in London vs. Jets
News

How Do New Roster Rules Affect Falcons?

By David HarrisonMay 28, 2022
697B67A1-2775-4F7B-8452-C9343B34D232
News

'We've Got Leaders': Falcons QB Coach Sees High Mentality In Mariota And Ridder

By Cole ThompsonMay 28, 2022