NFC Top Priorities: Give Falcons Coach Arthur Smith a Real Chance?

The offensive-minded coach Smith needs more to work with, says one analyst.

Saying the Atlanta Falcons struggled offensively last season isn't exactly a bold claim; the team racked up the seventh-fewest points and fourth-fewest yards across the entire NFL in head coach Arthur Smith's first year. After the trade of Matt Ryan and suspension of Calvin Ridley, things looked even worse for Atlanta heading into 2022.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Matt Ryan Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons Communications Arthur Smith

However, exiting the free agent and NFL draft periods, many felt much better about the direction of the Falcons offense. The additions of draftees Drake London (wide receiver), Desmond Ridder (quarterback), and Tyler Allgeier (running back) provide plausible answers for the team moving forward.

As it turns out, not all are in agreement regarding Atlanta's offseason. In a recent article, NFL.com stated that the biggest priority for the remainder of the Falcons' offseason should be giving Smith, who is also the offensive play caller, a chance to produce with the offense.

Eighth overall pick Drake London has already been crowned as Atlanta's top wideout. Everything behind him -- Damiere Byrd, Olamide Zaccheaus and the traded-for Bryan Edwards -- signifies a position in need of a spark. Even with Kyle Pitts in the mix, the Falcons are rolling out one of the more talent-poor, skill-position lineups league-wide. General manager Terry Fontenot must hunt over hill and dale for trade bait and street veterans with upside. Arthur Smith coached this squad up a year ago, but stopgap passer Marcus Mariota -- and sure-to-see-starts-as-a-rookie draftee Desmond Ridder -- will face one white-knuckle bar fight after the next with an opening slate that includes the Saints, Rams, Bucs, 49ers and Bengals over the first seven weeks.

Many viewed Edwards as the spark the receiver room needed, as the former Las Vegas Raider is expected to be a starter. Conversely, it appears the outside perspective surrounding Atlanta's group of pass-catchers isn't as positive as the view amongst the team's fanbase.

Arthur Smith Desmond Ridder Scott Galvin/USA Today Sports Bryan Edwards

Atlanta's schedule will surely do the team no favors, as the team has the ninth-hardest schedule off of last year's records. However, the Falcons managed to win seven games last year with the then-rookie Pitts as its top weapon in the passing game after losing Ridley for the season and lost only Russell Gage and Hayden Hurst in free agency.

Free agent additions Auden Tate and Damiere Byrd, plus the newly acquired Edwards, should give the Falcons an infusion of talent. But, depending on who you ask, the team still needs more for Smith and the offense to produce at a respectable clip in 2022.