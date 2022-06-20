What's The Falcons Biggest Remaining Need?

Typically, going 7-10 in year one of a new regime would hint towards a potential playoff appearance the following season. However, for the Atlanta Falcons, the current state of the organization reflects that of a team still transitioning rather than one ready to contend for the postseason.

While the team worked to address several needs during free agency and the draft, there are still a plethora of holes on the roster. According to CBS, the biggest remaining need for the Falcons is the wide receiver position.

"The Falcons' roster is under construction, so there are a number of positions with a case to be made for biggest need. Quarterback is a question mark, but there is not a free agent walking off the street to upgrade that unit. Rookie Desmond Ridder would be given an opportunity before that happened. Left guard is a concern. Edge rusher is a concern. Safety is a concern. Linebacker has talent but that was not necessarily on display last season. The wide receiver room was upgraded with Drake London, but the talent pool had been drained over the past two years. Julio Jones was traded, Russell Gage signed with the rival Buccaneers in free agency, and Calvin Ridley is serving an indefinite suspension. Olamide Zaccheaus is the team's No. 2 receiver. Bryan Edwards was acquired in a trade, but he will be competing with the likes of KhaDarel Hodge, Auden Tate and Frank Darby to be the No. 3 wide receiver." - CBS Sports analyst Josh Edwards

The Falcons spent more capital on receivers than any other position throughout the offseason, with the signings of free agents KhaDarel Hodge, Damiere Byrd, and Auden Tate, the selection of USC's Drake London with the draft's no. 8 overall pick, and the trade of Bryan Edwards.

Should Atlanta choose to add more to the room, which seems unlikely as head coach Arthur Smith said the position is likely to have fewer bodies than now come the start of training camp, there are plenty of available options, including big names Odell Beckham Jr., Antonio Brown, T.Y. Hilton, and former Falcon Julio Jones.

The Falcons have over $13 million in cap space, and should be able to offer a sizable one-year contract should they please, but it's highly unlikely any of those names would be interested in playing for the Falcons with the team not expected to be in the playoff hunt. There's also no reason to believe Atlanta has interest in pursuing any of the big-fish receivers.

At this point, it seems likely that the Falcons will roll with London, Edwards, and Olamide Zaccheaus as their top three receivers, while tight ends Kyle Pitts and Anthony Firkser and running back Cordarrelle Patterson will also heavily factor into the equation.

Nonetheless, if the Falcons choose to not add to the position, it's entirely possible they work to address it further next offseason, with the outside perception being that the group still has much room to grow.